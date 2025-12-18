Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: riverdale, scott pilgrim

Absolute Archie Comics…Oni Press Relaunches Archie In 2026

Oni Press Relaunches Archie Comics with W. Maxwell Prince, Fábio Moon, Nick Cagnetti, Corinna Bechko, Kano, Patrick Horvath, Tyler Crook

Article Summary Oni Press and Archie Comics join forces for a major 2026 Absolute Archie Comics relaunch.

Three new monthly series launch: Archie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Archie in Hell.

Top creators like W. Maxwell Prince, Fábio Moon, and Tyler Crook lead the new creative teams.

Oni to repackage classic Archie stories and debut YA graphic novels in new formats and collections.

Well, this certainly is unexpected news, yes? Fresh off of yesterday's revelation that Sabrina the Teenage Witch will be the next surprise addition to the multiverse-spanning DC KO event, there is another massive piece of Archie-related comics news breaking that is sure to turn heads and lead to some of 2026's most anticipated new series. First announced at the Hollywood Reporter, Oni Press and Archie Comics are teaming up for "an ambitious and wide-ranging publishing partnership" that will see the Portland-based publisher of Scott Pilgrim, EC Comics, Adventure Time and many more lead a line-wide relaunch of Archie's most prominent characters in a trio of "ongoing, monthly comics series," kicking off in September 2026 with Archie # 1by writer W. Maxwell Prince and artists Fábio Moon, and Nick Cagnetti – which will gracefully coincide with "the 85th anniversary of Archie's' first appearance in 1941's Pep Comics #22 no less. These will be followed in October 2026 by Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 by writer Corinna Bechko and artist Kano (both notably staples of Oni's Eisner-nominated Cruel Universe series) and in November 2026 by a surprise new horror title: Archie in Hell #1 by writer Patrick Horvath and artist Tyler Crook. Shame that Rick And Morty is ending, we could have had an Oni Press Rick And Archie series. They do still publish Scott Pilgrim, though…. how about Scott Pilgrim Visits Riverdale? And we must someday get the Gender Queer take on Jughead…. but also Archie Comics will still continuing publishing classic Archie comic books themselves. More on that in a minute.

The joy of being young. The pain of growing up. In 2026, the fantastical, pure-pop existence of "America's Favorite Teenager" will be thrown into overdrive as Archie Andrews reaches a once-in-a-lifetime crossroads between then and now, daydream and reality, the heat of the moment and the vast expanse of eternity, across three daring new monthly series from some of the most brilliantly innovative creators working in the comics industry today: multiple Eisner Award nominee W. Maxwell Prince (Ice Cream Man, Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum), Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko (EC Comics' Blood Type, Green Lantern: Earth One) and Harvey Award winner Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Free for All), working alongside riveting artists, including multiple Eisner Award winner Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova), Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows, Pink Lemonade), Eisner Award nominee Kano (EC Comics' Cruel Universe, Gotham Central), and Russ Manning Award winner Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz, Harrow County).

ARCHIE #1

Written by W. Maxwell Prince

Art by Fábio Moon and Nick Cagnetti

September 2026

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Kano

October 2026

ARCHIE IN HELL #1

Written by Patrick Horvath

Art by Tyler Crook

November 2026

Boasting multiple Eisner Award winners and nominees, this is almost certainly the biggest Archie publishing initiative in more than a decade, following the company's 2015 relaunch led by Mark Waid, Fiona Staples, Chip Zdarsky, Erica Henderson, and more. If Oni's blockbuster resurrection of the EC Comics library last year is any indication of what to expect, it stands to reason that this will no doubt be one of the most closely watched publishing pushes of the coming year. Dare we call it Absolute Archie, anyone? Or does Ultimate Archie have a better ring to it? Said Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn on the direction the new series will explore:

"Life in the 21st century isn't all milkshakes and sunshine. What does it mean to be 'America's Favorite Teenager' in 2026? Behind the scenes, for the better part of a year, we've been challenging ourselves to re-conceptualize a Riverdale that's at once informed by all eras of Archie's past, while also defining an utterly unique path into the future. With this new line, we're hoping to forge an All-Star Superman moment for Archie's brilliant constellation of characters – whether it's W. Maxwell Prince, Fábio Moon and Nick Cagnetti on ARCHIE, Corinna Bechko and Kano on SABRINA, or Patrick Horvath and Tyler Crook on their own HELL of a title, rest assured: You've never read an Archie comic quite like these before."

Added Jesse Goldwater, Senior Vice President of Creative for Archie Comics:

"At the heart of everything we do, Archie's representation on the printed page is always the starting point for each great leap forward our company has experienced. From our very first conversations with [Oni Press President & Publisher] Hunter [Gorinson], Sierra, and the Oni team, we knew that these were the ideal partners to write a new chapter for Riverdale."

Per today's announcement, "full creative details on each series are being kept under tight wraps, but readers and retailers can expect to hear more" at the annual ComicsPRO Industry Conference in Glendale, CA and San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in the months ahead. Also slated to coincide with the fall 2026 launches of the new Archie, Sabrina, and Archie In Hell monthly series, Oni will be repackaging Archie's extensive library into "brand-new collections spanning all eras of Archie's history in a variety of formats – including compact digest editions, deluxe hardcovers and omnibi, and comprehensive box sets." Additionally, the publisher will also be developing "an all-new line of middle grade and young adult graphic novels – set in their own, accessible continuity outside of the core Oni Press publishing line." The first of those volumes is expected to hit shelves in 2027. Watch this space for developments on Oni's newArchie line as the New Year gets underway. Milkshake, anyone? Or Riverdale-branded butt plugs?

And here are Archie Comics' own March 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the launch of a new Archie magazine for the 85th anniversary.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMIC MAGAZINE: 85th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

And now for something completely different! Archie Comics is proud to present a JUMBO-SIZED MAGAZINE celebrating 85 years of heart, humor, and hijinks! This must-have magazine will collect some of the most important (and hilarious!) stories in Archie's history, featuring your favorite characters from the worlds of Archie, Sabrina, Josie & the Pussycats, and more! This is a collector's edition you can't miss!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/18

112-page, full color magazine

$14.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 85TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: BETTY & VERONICA PIN-UP SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

Archie Comics is celebrating our milestone 85th Anniverary all year long with a variety of rarities, collector editions, and fun finds! We're kicking things off with a special collection of some of the best and most gorgeous Betty and Veronica Pin-up pages, collected for the first time ever in a comic-size format! This is an absolute must for any collector!

SCRIPT: Various

ART: Various

MAIN COVER: Dan DeCarlo

OPEN-TO-ORDER VARIANT COVERS: Dan DeCarlo (Betty Variant), Dan DeCarlo (Veronica Variant)

OPEN-TO-ORDER FOIL VARIANT COVERS: Dan DeCarlo (Betty Variant), Dan DeCarlo (Veronica Variant)

ON SALE DATE: 3/25

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S. (Regular Covers)

$6.99 U.S. (Foil Variants)

BETTY AND ME #1: FACSIMILE EDITION

Kick off women's history month with this special piece of Betty Cooper history . . . that's right, the first-ever issue of BETTY AND ME from 1965! From chores and gardening to parties and beach trips, life's always a lot more fun with everyone's favorite girl-next-door, Betty Cooper! Plus, a special appearance from Li'l Jinx. All that and lots more in BETTY AND ME #1, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: George Gladir, Joe Edwards

Art: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Joe Edwards

Main Cover: Dan DeCarlo

Endless Summer Variant: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 3/4

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S

