Oni Press' EC Comics: Epitaphs From The Abyss #1 Gets 65,000 Orders

Final orders for Oni Press' first EC issue, Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 has received 65,000 orders from comic book stores.

In recent months, we've pondered a world where Image's Transformers outsells DC's Batman … Is indie stalwart Oni Press about to be the next mover and shaker in the Direct Market with its talent-stacked line-up revitalizing the EC Comics publishing line for the 21st Century?

Initial signs point to yes … A source close to the matter tells Bleeding Cool that final orders for Oni's first EC issue – Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 with stories by Brian Azzarello & Vlad Legostaev, Chris Condon & Peter Krause, J. Holtham & Jorge Fornés, and Stephanie Phillips & Phil Hester — secured 65,000 copies … Easily making it Oni's best-selling single issue in at least a decade and putting the company's EC line in the conversation with Image's recent Skybound/Energon launches, including Destro #1 (85,000 copies) and Scarlett #1 (80,000 copies), as well as Top Cow's Witchblade #1 (80,000 copies).

In a world where major new series launches routinely have 100 or more retailer-exclusive covers to supplement their sales numbers, the feat of Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 is made all the more impressive by noting that Oni strictly limited the amount of retailer exclusives available to six:

For the completists out there: We're also told that there is one special Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 surprise to be revealed before San Diego … and it will be available for free at the convention. As Mad Magazine used to say: CHEAP!

Now, with Cruel Universe #1 – Oni's sci-fi follow-up to Epitaphs from the Abyss – due on FOC from Diamond and Lunar this weekend, can we expect the second volley in Oni Press' EC revival to follow suit? It is also a 40-page issue boasting returnability for comics retailers, the new EC's sci-fi debut features "bizarre tales of time and space" from BRZRKR's Matt Kindt and artist Kano, Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko and Black Hammer's Caitlin Yarsky, and writer Chris Condon and Eisner Award winner Jonathan Case, as well as the comics debut of Edgar Award winning novelist and creator of CBS' mega-hit TV series Ben H. Winters with artist Artyom Topilin.

Revealed today by Oni, the series' first issue will also feature this 1:100 variant cover by artist Tom Fowler (Refrigerator Full of Heads), resurrecting EC's long-running "Spa Fon"/"Squa Front" trope, long since immortalized by many an EC fanzine. Take a look at the first issue's covers by Greg Smallwood and J.H. Williams III, as well as interior previews of the Cruel Universe #1 stories "The Champion" by Matt Kindt & Kano and "Priceless" by Ben H. Winters & Artyom Topilin:



Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 is on sale July 24th from Oni Press.

