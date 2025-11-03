Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson

Absolute Batman Annual Sells Multiple Copies On eBay For $30 Each

Absolute Batman Annual Sells Multiple Copies On eBay For $30 Each... but what's driving the sales?

Boom. The Absolute Batman Annual is now selling multiple copies on eBay for $25 to $30 each, and people are paying it. Such is the demand for the comic book that not only topped this week's best-selling list but also launched huge amounts of discussion and controversy online. And it seems to be the Darren Warren Johnson story that seems to be driving this, as it sees the Absolute Batman targeting a bunch of far-right thugs and police looking to do damage to an immigration campsite on the borders of Gotham City. And an Absolute Batman looking to do damage to them, with one particular scene being the most clipped and shared.

But of course, this is the internet; there have been far worse mashups of this one, with Batman spouting racial epithets, attacking black people instead. And comic book creator Mike S Miller posted the following, saying "My hero did it better, and did it to the actual threat to innocent civilians. Absolute Batman is cringe."

Once user asked Miller, saying "white supremacist groups aren't threats to innocent people?" In response, Miller asked X AI Grok, "how many white supremacists in America have raped or murdered innocent, unassociated people in the past 10 years, and give me the stats on South and Central American drug cartel members. Compare the two."

Obviously you know what happens next. Grok replied "White supremacists and right-wing extremists committed around 150 ideological murders in the US from 2015-2024 per ADL data, with white supremacists accounting for a plurality but totals remaining low (under 100 directly attributable). South and Central American cartel members, including MS-13 affiliates, have been convicted in dozens of US murders via DOJ cases, likely totaling over 100 when including unreported or affiliated violence." Possibly not the answer Miller was banking on. The user asked "now what?" to no response.

But all of this fuss has done one thing. See the Absolute Batman 2025 Annual sell for multiple times the cover price online…

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual

by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? October 29, 2025

