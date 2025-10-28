Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson

Fight The Police In Tomorrow's Absolute Batman Annual (Spoilers)

Fight The Police in tomorrow's Absolute Batman Annual with Daniel Warren Johnson (Spoilers)

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson's Absolute Batman previously drew controversy for depicting Batman confronting ICE

The annual features three new stories set in DC's Absolute Universe by top creators

Batman battles white nationalist gangs and corrupt police supporting attacks on refugees

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual continues with a darker, working-class take on the iconic hero

At New York Comic Con, Absolute Batman Annual writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson sold a sketch based on his work in the comic book published tomorrow. And it caused a bit of a kerfuffle. It showed the Absolute Batman gripping an American ICE Police officer in what looked like a potentially lethal hold.

It ran around the internet, causing outrage for some and parodies and reverse versions of the image from others. Some asked why DC Comics wasn't firing him. Well, with Absolute Batman Annual out tomorrow, the first time Absolute Batman hasn't been written by Scott Snyder, we have three stories from three writer/artists, including James Harren and Meredith McClaren. And it gives the sketch a whole lot more context.

And Daniel Warren Johnson telling the story of an early tale in the Absolute Batman's life, the young Bruce Wayne of DC's Absolute Universe, looking to buy weaponry for his planned mission to save Gotham. But in doing so, coming across a white nationalist gang planning to take on a nearby refugee camp on the Gotham outskirts.

But it seems that these activists have a rather good relationship with the local police, who seem to not only tolerate but support them, including their attacks on the encampments. Which sees Absolute Batman behave like, well, pretty much as he did in that sketch that caused such controversy.

This is, after all, the Absolute Batman. The Absolute Universe, as first reported by Bleeding Cool, is a shared universe of several titles published by DC Comics, retelling and reworking DC's most famous comic book characters in a harsher, more challenging world, with a working class Batman up against a billionaire Joker, a Wonder Woman brought up in Hell and a Superman who was a teenager when he came to Earth. And so things go… a little differently. Absolute Batman 2025 Annual by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren is published by DC Comics tomorrow and is guaranteed to top the weekly Bestseller charts at the weekend.

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual

by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? October 29, 2025

