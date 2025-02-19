Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Absolute Flash #1 Preview by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles & Adriano Lucas

We have a first look inside the pages of the upcoming Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles, Adriano Lucas and Tom Napolitano, as part of the Absolute Universe from DC Comics. With Wally West as the Absolute Flash, "Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force." Absolute Flash #1 will be published on the 19th of March… and will probably be the bestselling comic book in comic book stores that week. As Jeff Lemire says…

IS ABSOLUTE FLASH A LIMTED SERIES OR AN ONGOING? Absolute Flash is very much an ongoing series. I'm plotting issues 12-24 now.

Absolute Flash is very much an ongoing series. I'm plotting issues 12-24 now. WILL ALL THE ABSOLUTE BOOKS EVENTUALLY CONNECT? Yes. Scott, Kelly, Jason, Deniz, Al and myself meet every other week virtually to plan out the larger Absolute Universe. We are thinking far ahead and there is a plan in place for these characters to eventually connect. We don't want to rush anything and we want to make these eventual meeting matter. I will say that the first seeds of a bigger connection between titles happens at the end of Absolute Flash #1 and that leads into the Free Comic Book Day story that I wrote where we see all the Absolute characters between the same cover for the first time.

Yes. Scott, Kelly, Jason, Deniz, Al and myself meet every other week virtually to plan out the larger Absolute Universe. We are thinking far ahead and there is a plan in place for these characters to eventually connect. We don't want to rush anything and we want to make these eventual meeting matter. I will say that the first seeds of a bigger connection between titles happens at the end of Absolute Flash #1 and that leads into the Free Comic Book Day story that I wrote where we see all the Absolute characters between the same cover for the first time. IS HE KID FLASH or IS HE THE FLASH? Wally is THE FLASH. There is no Kid Flash in this universe. There are no other Flashes before Wally. He is a teenager, but he is very much THE FLASH.

Wally is THE FLASH. There is no Kid Flash in this universe. There are no other Flashes before Wally. He is a teenager, but he is very much THE FLASH. WHAT ABOUT BARRY ALLEN and JAY GARRICK Barry is in issue #1. Can't say more yet. And Jay…wait and see.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

ABSOLUTE FLASH #2 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025

