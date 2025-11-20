Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, ultimate

Absolute Flash Joins Ultimate Universe In Creating Portals (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #9 spotlights Elenore Thawne unveiling a game-changing portal device in the Absolute Universe.

Portals are suddenly a big trend, echoing similar Marvel Ultimate Universe storyline developments.

The revealed Absolute Cosmic Treadmill portal hints at crossing into alternate DC or possibly other universes.

Upcoming issues tease Wally West’s deeper plunge into mystery, alternate dimensions, and high stakes action.

Bleeding Cool recently noted that the Ultimate Universe titles at Marvel Comics have a penchant for creating portals, as seen in Ultimate Wolverine and The Ultimates, following on from the ones in Ultimate Incursion. Almost as if something was coming. Well, it seems that the Absolute Universe wants to have a go at that as well. In yesterday's Absolute Flash #9 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles, Absolute Justice League member Elenore Thawne shows her latest creation to Colonel Rudy West, father of the Absolute Flash, Wally West…

As everything Absolute Flash has been building up to has been opened up. Or, you know, just opened…

An Absolute Cosmic Treadmill, a portal that has opened a doorway to where? The DC Universe that the Mirror Master can jump back and forth to? 2026 brings us an alternative dimension. Is it the DC Prime Universe? I mean… there's no chance it could be the Ultimate Universe and their portals, could it? No of course not, that would be silly. I'll just go read Batman/Deadpool again…

Absolute Flash #9 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

and Absolute Flash raids Fort Fox as he tries to get to the bottom of the secrets within! $4.99 11/19/2025 Absolute Flash #10 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

and THE ROGUES AND ABSOLUTE FLASH SEEK REVENGE! The deeper into Fort Fox Wally West goes, the more mysteries appear for him to chase. And whose voice is that calling to him? $4.99 12/17/2025 Absolute Flash #11 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles

TRAPPED IN AN ALTERNATE DIMENSION! Wally finds himself pulled into the mysterious dimension that Barry was trying to access. But how can he escape and make it back to Fort Fox and save his father? $4.99 1/21/2026

