Everyone Opens Portals In Marvel Ultimate Universe Finales (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Universe finales ramp up with characters opening portals and unleashing chaos across dimensions

Ultimate Wolverine #11 features psychic attacks, mass destruction, and a cast facing deadly consequences

Ultimate Black Panther #22 balances death with suspense as Storm’s mysterious childbirth hints at new threats

Demon invasions and portal opening drive the climax, with rival forces possibly clashing in a final showdown

Yesterday, Marvel Comics published Ultimate Black Panther #22 by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli and Ultimate Wolverine #11 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio as the books head toward their conclusions and the end of the Ultimate Universe. And they do seem to like their portals. First of all, Wolverine needs to deal with a lot of death and destruction…

Falling from the sky with myutant telepath brains to prevent anyone from seeing it coming…

Killing off much of the cast, as they are killing off the Ultimate Universe…

Everybody dies… though in Ultimate Black Panther #22, it is balanced somewhat.

As Storm gives birth to her child with T'Challa (or does she?) and she seems to have someone else's eyes altogether.

But just as the instigators of the death and destruction have their own plans to open portals to the population…

… so the child is also a portal to more demons coming…

Maybe the Wakandan demons can fight the ones from limbo? That would be fine, wouldn't it?

Ultimate Wolverine #11 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio

THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC'S COUNTERATTACK! Furious after the events of issue #10, Magik, Colossus and OmegaRed will have their vengeance! Can the Opposition survive Dr. Prostovich's "Psychic Bomb"?! Will Wolverine be able to protect the friends he's only just been reunited with?

WAR ON THE PROGENITORS! Black Panther and a bevy of new Wakandan war machines designed by Shuri take the offensive! With the gods themselves empowering Black Panther, he and his allies can't possibly lose…right? And a betrayer makes themself known!

