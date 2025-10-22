Posted in: Avengers, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

Four Ultimate Comics In One Day From Marvel And One From DC (Spoilers)

Four Ultimate Comics In One Day From Marvel Comics with Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Ultimate Incursion and Miles Morales (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Four Ultimate Universe comics released in one day shake up Marvel's multiverse and key characters.
  • The Maker's manipulations come to a head as Doctor Doom and Doctor Octopus make their moves.
  • Miles Morales regains memories of both universes and brings the Origin Boxes to Marvel 616.
  • New History of the DC Universe #4 drops, paralleling massive changes in Marvel's Ultimate line.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas ScharfUltimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria, which very much counts as an Ultimate title this week as the Ultimate Universe reaches its end…

New History Of The DC Universe Adds Watchmen, Wildstorm And Absolute
The New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter

Sorry, that's New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter published by DC Comics today. But the reference is clear.

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

That's better, welcome to Ultimate New York. But we do have Mary Jane back… and Peter Parker's Spider-Man too... but the plans are playing out with the Superior Spider-Man, Otto Octavius…

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

Those who run the world, well, some have some different roles this week. Such as Magik, one of the leaders of the Eurasian Republic, fighting alongside Miles Morales in Ultimate Incursion.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

But the man behind it all is The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards from the previous Ultimate Universe. Just as Miles Morales was the Ultimate Spider-Man from the previous Ultimate Universe as well.

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

So Otto Octavius is going to take down The Maker's network of everything and The City that has imprisoned him for two years. Good luck.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

Because Miles Morales has some information about The Maker to share… to the person most willing to revceive it.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

The Ultimate Doom is their Reed Richards, made that way by the Maker, the former Ultimate Reed Richards. The cruelty, but also the hope. And in today's Ultimates, it has blown Ultime Doom's mind, and possibly temporal and spatial comprehension of everything.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri

And as Miles Morales gets his memories of both univeerses back…

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf 
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

Doom is still dealing with the impications of this all.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri

Everything is Reed Richards it seems.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

Miles Morales has full knowledge of bnoth universes and the Secret Wars that came inbetween. And Doom is left with what was, and what could have been.

Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri
Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri

Will it be Doctor Doom or Doctor Octupus who takes down The Maker?

Four Ultimate Comics In One Day

Courtesy of Spider-Man Jr and the Black Cat Jr.

Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri
Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri

Doctor Doom looks like he may be driven even more though… but what happens next? Well Billie Morales, who fell into the Ultimate Universe by mistake is reunited with her brother, and a brand new ability.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

The ability of speech.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

While Iron Lad's origin boxes have been dangerously weaponised.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

And it's Miles Morales who provides a solution. Dump them in another universe. His own. Or at least, his adopted own. And one trip later…

Four Ultimate Comics In One Day
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria

Indeed, the Ultimate Universe runs realtime, where the Marvel Universe has a sliding timescale and crawls along. Miles was created, as a teenager fifteen years ago, after all. And he is still one. But those origin boxes?

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria

They made the jump.So while the Ultimate Universe is ending in April 2026, the Origin Boxes will still be a part of Marvel Comics in the year to come…

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto
    THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! October 22nd 2025
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf 
    THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL! The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?! Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!
  • Ultimates #17 by Deniz Camp, Phil Noto, Juan Frigeri
    THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR? Now that the Ultimates are using the Immortus Engine to its full capacity, Doom's dream of the Ultimate Fantastic Four may finally be realized…
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria
    FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE INCURSION! Miles Morales returns from his adventure in the Ultimate Universe VERY scathed. But what is he REALLY bringing home and what does it mean for the future of the 616?!
  • New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter
    Barry Allen's documentation of the history of the DC Universe reaches the present day, beginning with the world-changing events of Flashpoint. Heroes face new threats like Perpetua and the Batman Who Laughs, and the next generation of heroes, like Jon Kent, Wallace West, and Jackson Hyde, begin to emerge from the ashes of crisis-level destruction. All leads to Darkseid's death and a glimpse at what's to come in the future. You won't want to miss this final installment!

 

