Absolute Green Lantern's Slight Crossover With Absolute Superman

This week's Absolute Green Lantern #10 sees the Absolute Hector Hammond come onto the scene, another Absolute Universe billionaire with too much money and too few scruples.

And as two of the Green Lantern-affected humans continue their proxy war in the desert. Jo Mullein as a Green Lantern and Hal Jordan as a Black Hand…

Hector Hammond is keeping an eye on them as well. He has plans, nasty plans, and quite the lack of consideration for any human life other than his own.

Of course he shares that view with other folk of his ilk. Whom he also despises of course.

The Lazarus Corporation.

Who are fighting their own battles with other alien visitors from another planet in Absolute Superman #10.

With Brainiac and Ra's Al Ghul leading the way. We looked at one upcoming Absolute/DC crossover coming. We will be seeing Hector Hammond alongside Ra's Al Ghul in the upcoming Absolute Evil now…

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist! Retail: $5.99 10/1/2025

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

HAL PRESSES THE ATTACK! The remains of Evergreen are scavenged for clues as to what happened to this quaint small town. Meanwhile, Jo faces down the hulking threat of Hal Jordan! $4.99 8/6/2025

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Rafa Sandoval

RA'S AL GHUL SETS HIS SIGHTS ON SUPERMAN! Superman's true enemy stands revealed. The notorious Ra's al Ghul, lord of Lazarus Corp, murderer of millions, has plans for the Last Son of Krypton. Will Kal-El's rage unleash the dark power of Superman: Son of the Demon? $4.99 8/6/2025

