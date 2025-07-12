Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, H2SH

Absolute, H2SH Foil Variants & Merch At DC San Diego Comic-Con Booth

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, H2SH Foil Variants & Merch At DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con Booth 2025

Article Summary Exclusive Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman hardcovers and foil variants debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

Shop rare H2SH foil covers, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong specials, and Jim Lee art prints at the DC booth.

Get limited DC merch like Legends Forever hoodies, new Batman logo gear, gold S-Shield necklaces, and Super-Pet items.

Official Peacemaker Season Two shirts, hats, and new Supergirl, Lobo, and DC Trinity tees available online and onsite.

At San Diego Comic-Con the DC booth at the show will be selling limited printings of special edition foil covers for Absolute Batman #1, Absolute Superman #1 and Absolute Wonder Woman #1, all with new covers by Jae Lee, a "Bat Symbol" foil variant of Batman #158, a "S-Shield" Supergirl #1 foil variant cover, a Stanley "Artgerm" Lau foil variant cover on New History of the DC Universe #1,

There will also be a Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #1 "Titan Sized Special Edition" foil variant by Kevin Maguire, and more. DC will also be offering exclusive editions of Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo, Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton, and Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon, all with dust jackets by Jim Lee, art prints of Batman #158 H2SH Cover by Jim Lee (11" x 17" Art Board Facsimile), Batman #163 H2SH Tryptic Covers by Jim Lee (11" x 17" Art Board Facsimile Set), and New History of the DC Universe Cover by Scott Koblish (18" x 24" Poster).

At the DC Booth, Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Shop will offer a range of exclusive must-have items for DC Super Hero fans and Super-Villain enthusiasts while supplies last. This includes a special "Legends Forever" hoodie designed to honor the DC Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. There will also be a t-shirt, pin, and hat with the new Batman comic book logo (debuting on Batman #1 in September), a 24k Gold-plated over 925 sterling silver S-Shield gold necklace, Krypto the Super-Dog hoodie, and assorted pet goods based on Superman, a Supergirl t-shirt, and more.

Also available at the DC Booth is official merchandise for Peacemaker Season Two. Highlights include an "Eat Peace" t-shirt and baseball cap, inspired by HBO Max's Peacemaker. And for fans not at the show, the DC Shop website will have an online collection featuring "First Edition" Golden Age tees of the DC Trinity and their current "Absolute" versions with art by Jim Lee. With new Supergirl, Lobo, and Peacemaker Season Two merchandise as part of the online collection.

