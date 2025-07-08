Absolute Joker & Absolute Jimmy Olsen (Absolute Superman #9 Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Joker

Absolute Superman #9 and the Absolute Effect that the Absolute Joker had on the Absolute Jimmy Olsen (Absolute Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! We saw the Absolute Joker of Absolute Batman at the end of the first issue of the series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. A figure seen halfway around the world, checking in on his semiconductor manufacturing plant. Like the one that Philips owns. And a real indicator of wealth.

The thirty richest people in the world have a fortune of fifty billion dollars or more. I mean, he's not Elon Musk or Larry Ellison. At least, not yet. The Joker is the chief executive of J.K. Holdings, the company behind the black site prison Arks.

In Absolute Batman, that makes The Joker not in the one per cent, which would be eight million people, but in the 0.000005%. Reflecting the concerns of today rather than 1939, The Joker's power is derived from money and exercised thus. His involvement in Gotham and with the Black Mask gang is sure to be exposed, but with Batman coming from the exact opposite direction. Their roles have been somewhat reversed, and this Joker may be a lot harder to take down when he can buy his way out of anything. Then Absolute Batman #6, with Absolute Batman taking down the Party Animals, suggests a real horrorshow behind this character, and that pale skin of his.

It does appear that Absolute Joker is somehow feeding off the blood of black children, the living corpses of whom he is dressing himself in. That's how it appears, anyway. His wealth also gives him control over many terrorists, criminals and supervillains. He dispatched Black Mask and the Party Animals to attack Gotham City, but they were eventually defeated by Batman. He ordered Bane sent in to deal with the Bat. But where is he living? What is that space he seems to be sucking the blood up into? I presumed it was Ark M, or one of the other Arks but maybe not. Because tomorrow's Absolute Superman #9 might be revealing an Absolute Batman plot point. As Absolute Jimmy Olsen explains to Absolute Superman why he is down with the Omega Men.

And then having Primus explain just how much of that world has gone to "doo-doo". Not just the Lazarus and Brainiac issues that have been plaguing Absolute Superman…

There's also Area 41, part of Absolute Wonder Woman, the government messing around with all the gods and stuff, and everything they left behind.

And Project Olympus, where Barry Allen was working over in Absolute Flash…

But also…

And what kind of impact does the existence of the Absolute Joker have on the Absolute Jimmy Olsen? Well, quite an… absolute one it seems. A definitive one.

No more little Olsens in the world? Looks like the Absolute Universe will have no room for Jimmy Olsen Jr. or Clark Olsen.

Sorry folks, this is going to have to stay imaginary! As far as the Absolute Universe is concerned! Absolute Superman #9 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published tomorrow.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #9

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE OMEGA MEN IN PURSUIT! The mysterious Omega Men have chased the Superman around the world, determined to plead their case: that only with his help and by unleashing the full scope of his terrifying power can they put an end to the Lazarus Corporation. And with anger burning in his heart, Kal is starting to listen… $4.99 7/9/2025

