How Much Is A Martha Wayne Worth Dead? Absolute Batman #6 Spoilers

How much is Martha Wayne worth dead? And who else is Bruce Wayne telling his secret to? Absolute Batman #6 Spoilers

Article Summary Explore Absolute Batman #6's thrilling arc finale by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta.

Discover the bounties on Gotham's key figures, including Mayor Gordon and Martha Wayne.

Uncover how Batman's secret identity is exposed to familiar foes.

Debate Batman's ethical choices and Absolute Batman's impact on Gotham's future.

This week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #6 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, the finale of the first arc, The Zoo, of the series. And joining where we left off, the Black Mask has put bounties on everyone in Gotham, just some are more valuable than others.

And everyone can play! While Absolute Batman has been revealing his identity to even more people…

The Penguin, Killer Croc, Two Face, The Riddler, in the Absolute Universe, everyone knows. To be fair, this Absolute Batman takes no prisoners, no matter their size…

Did anyone get Cerebus Pope vibes from that?

But it seems that one Gotham Mayor, Jim Gordon, is worth the same as Deputy Mayor, Martha Wayne. While the red shirt isn't even worth bothering with…

Would you kill Batman's mother for a million? How about for a Gary Oldman?

But at least a little chauvinistic sexism comes in handy…

Are we better than this? I'm not sure the evidence is quite in favour of that… Absolute Batman #6 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this Wednesdays. The only question is… which will top the Bestseller Weekly Chart this coming Saturday, Absolute Flash #1 or Absolute Batman #6? There are no other possibilities…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

THIS IS IT! CATCH UP TO ARC ONE BEFORE THE START OF ARC TWO! Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up, on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of Party Animals. Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally, Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends–Edward Nygma, Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)–play a crucial role in Batman's legacy as Gotham's Vigilante? Absolute Batman's first story arc, The Zoo concludes with this larger-than-life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2. You'd have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

