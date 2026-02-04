Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Lex Luthor Comes To Absolute Superman #16 (Spoilers)

Absolute Lex Luthor comes to Absolute Superman #16 with Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra out today (Spoilers)

Connections to Absolute Evil revealed, with returning supertypes like Hawkman and new faces such as Doctor Fate.

Brainiac seeks to partner with this new Lex, who sports hair and a very different outlook in a Superman-less world.

Parallel universe twists include a potentially presidential slap to Brainiac and a lethal Hawkman with a dark agenda.

The Absolute version of Lex Luthor first appeared in the under-valued Absolute Evil, along with the Absolute Hawkman also appearing in today's Absolute Superman #16. As well as a mention of other former supertypes from this universe.

Yeah, Hawkman killed Oliver Queen and has been working for the Lazarus Project from the get-go.

We knew of Absolute Iron Munro in Absolute Evil…

…as well as Absolute Sandman…

but Absolute Doctor Fate is new. And this Hawkman killed the Absolute Green Arrrow…

Absolute Evil also saw Brainiac take inspiration from the DC Prime Universe courtesy of the dimension-travelling Mirror Master.

And tracking down that name.

With a familiar belt buckle to book.

The last issue of Absolute Superman saw Brainiac tracking him down.

And now Brainiac has made an introduction to this Absolute Lex Luthor, while sporting a familiar look.

Brainiac is trying to start up the old Luthor/Brainiac team-up. But it seems that in a world without Superman (until a lot later), we got a very different Lex Luthor. One with hair, for starters.

Place your bets: Which Absolute American President slapped Brainiac? Was it President Hillary Clinton? This is another parallel universe of course… one in which Lex Luthor is happy enough.

Time to threaten the family? Or Lex Luthor himself?

Well, they are having a family barbeque, good to have someone who can slice and dice… Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Superman finds himself at the forefront of a bold new age of heroes in the Absolute Universe, but he quickly learns that he wasn't the world's first super-powered protector. Enter Hawkman, who has a few tips for the new kid, whether he wants to hear them or not!

