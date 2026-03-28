Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, megacon, scott snyder

Absolute Poison Ivy Will Be Back In Absolute Batman In About A Year

Absolute Poison Ivy will be back in Absolute Batman in about a year, according to Scott Snyder, sat, waiting for his plane to take off

Article Summary Absolute Poison Ivy returns to Absolute Batman in about a year, per Scott Snyder at MegaCon Orlando 2026.

This radical Poison Ivy is now a cross-kingdom life form, drawing from plants, animals, fungi, and more.

Snyder promises Ivy’s powers go far beyond The Green, fusing aspects of Swamp Thing, The Red, and additional realms.

Emerging from ARK M's horrors, this Ivy becomes a major threat as Joker enlists monstrous creations against Batman.

During last week's Scott Snyder & Greg Capullo Batman Panel at MegaCon Orlando 2026, Scott Snyder dove deep into the radical reinvention of Poison Ivy in the Absolute Universe, describing her as a "levelled-up" cross-kingdom life form capable of pulling impossible biology from the natural world, including jellyfish regeneration and radiation-hardy plants from nuclear disaster sites. Scott talked more about his plans for the Absolute Poison Ivy, who made her debut in Absolute Batman #17, where she emerged from the horrors hidden inside the ARK M facility, followed by a nightmarish escalation that blends body horror, botanical nightmare fuel, and Swamp Thing-style ecological terror.

"I was really interested in the idea of things that kind of surprise you by how much more they can do than you think, like jellyfish being able to reverse their lives. I read about all these crazy plants that can survive nuclear blasts and the idea was to take Ivy and instead of just having her be The Green… and I love all those stories but you've seen it with Swamp Thing too, like when he takes over Gotham, well what if you just level her up and instead of her research stopping at plants, she's like what if I start combining animals and insects and every kingdom. That's why it's the seven kingdoms of life. And so she is the avatar almost of everything in our series. And she hasn't even… she's just growing…. she comes back in a big way."

"I just don't want you to get anything you've seen before in Absolute and you've seen Swamp Thing do the things that Ivy could do even leveled up, but you haven't seen Swamp Thing mixed with the red, the gray, the black, like all of it. And having a goddess of creation and destruction in one person that way. So, that's kind of where we're headed over there."

The panel highlighted how this version of Ivy represents one of the many grotesque experiments and escaped horrors lurking in ArkK M's bowels. As the Joker begins targeting Absolute Batman, he turns to these twisted doctors and creations for help, with Poison Ivy proving to be among the most dangerous. And when will she be back? Well, when waiting for his plane at the airport, Snyder replied on X to just that question, saying, "I don't want to spoil too much, but it'll likely be in about a year."

You can catch up with the panel yourself here, filmed for Chris Covers Comics on YouTube.

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