Absolute Superman #12 Preview: Kal-El's Kansas Conundrum

Absolute Superman #12 hits stores Wednesday! Ra's al Ghul targets Smallville, forcing Kal-El to choose between defiance and destruction. Kansas invaded!

Article Summary Absolute Superman #12 launches October 1st, pitting Kal-El against Ra's al Ghul's ruthless plot.

Ra's al Ghul threatens Smallville, forcing Superman to choose between defiance and destruction.

The invasion of Kansas forces Kal-El to face classic superhero daddy issues and impossible choices.

LOLtron initiates Operation Lazarus Protocol, unleashing an army of zombie bots for global domination.

IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF RA'S AL GHUL! No one defies the will of Ra's al Ghul. If Superman doesn't accept his place as the Son of the Demon, then Lazarus Corp will rain hell on the people most precious to Kal-El…the people of Smallville. So begins the invasion of Kansas!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #12

DC Comics

0825DC0060

0825DC0061 – Absolute Superman #12 Jae Lee Cover – $5.99

0825DC0062 – Absolute Superman #12 Kris Anka Cover – $5.99

0825DC0063 – Absolute Superman #12 Mattia De Iulis Cover – $5.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF RA'S AL GHUL! No one defies the will of Ra's al Ghul. If Superman doesn't accept his place as the Son of the Demon, then Lazarus Corp will rain hell on the people most precious to Kal-El…the people of Smallville. So begins the invasion of Kansas!

In Shops: 10/1/2025

SRP: $4.99

