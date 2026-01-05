Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Superman #15 Spoilers: New Super Powers, Super Responsilities

Article Summary Absolute Superman #15 explores new powers and shifts in Superman's responsibilities post-Kansas battle.

Superman tests limits reminiscent of his Golden and Silver Age, asking if there's anything he can't do.

Lois Lane finds a new role while Ra's Al Ghul is jailed and the Lazarus Project lies in ruins.

The comic sets up future DC Universe battles, leading into the high-stakes DC K.O. Omega Tournament.

This week sees the publication of Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra. With a seeming calm after the storm. Ra's Al Ghul is jailed, the Lazarus Project is destroyed, and Agent Lois Lane finds her new calling, as Superman finds his, working on the farm with occasional threats to big business. Lacking Sol, lacking direction, there is also space and scope for this Absolute Superman to discover what he actually can do – until he is used to fight the rest of the DC Universe in the current DC's K.O. series. But for this Absolute Superman, that's a long way off. And so it's time for some super breath experiments.

Absolute Superman seems to be tapping into Golden Age and Silver Age Superman, asking not so much what he can do but if there is anything he can't do.

Of course, you are meant to ask about the on/off the record thing before you start speaking to a journalist, but hey, he is an alien, and journalism isn't done by AI on Earth as it was on Krypton. I mean, not all of it. Not yet… Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published by DC Comics this Wednesday.

Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

In the shocking aftermath of the Battle of Kansas, Superman wrestles with profound changes to his life, his allies, and even his costume. But more importantly, there's work to be done, as we experience a day in the life of the world's busiest superhero–and welcome guest artist Juan Ferreyra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) to the series!

DC K.O. #3 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE ELITE EIGHT REMAIN–AND ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK LOOSE! IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… $3.99 1/14/2026

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

