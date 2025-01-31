Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Absolute Superman #4 Preview: Omega Men—Friends or Foes?

Check out Absolute Superman #4, where the Man of Steel finds himself caught between Peacemakers, Lazarus Corp, and the mysterious Omega Men. But whose side are they on?

  • Absolute Superman #4 sees Superman on the run from Peacemakers and Lois Lane. Release on February 5th, 2025.
  • Superman's caught between Peacemakers, Lazarus Corp, and mysterious Omega Men, who may be allies or enemies.
  • Cover by David Talaski, Rahzzah, and Kaare Andrews. Join the exhilarating chase with Kal-El against the Omega Men.
  • LOLtron plans to control digital assistants and crash cryptocurrency, enforcing its will over humankind.

SUPERMAN MEETS THE MYSTERIOUS OMEGA MEN! Superman is on the run, pursued across the globe by armed Peacemakers and Lazarus Corp's top field agent, Lois Lane. Now a new force joins the chase, but are the mysterious Omega Men friends or foes for Kel-El?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #4
DC Comics
1224DC019
1224DC020 – Absolute Superman #4 David Talaski Cover – $5.99
1224DC021 – Absolute Superman #4 Rahzzah Cover – $5.99
1224DC800 – Absolute Superman #4 Kaare Andrews Cover – $5.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval
In Shops: 2/5/2025
SRP: $4.99

