Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Superman's Caste System, On Earth As In Heaven (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool previously reported, regarding the upcoming Absolute Superman #1, about its caste system. Spoilers ahead...

Article Summary Krypton's strict caste system bans independent research, assigning Jor-El and Lara to a labor class.

The symbol once representing hope now signifies XXXXX on Krypton.

On Earth, Superman continues labor, paralleling Earth's own oppressive caste system.

Set in Brazil, Absolute Superman's story explores themes of labor and class inequality.

Bleeding Cool previously reported, regarding the upcoming Absolute Superman #1, about its caste system. That on Krypton, independent scientific research is illegal and Lara and Jor- are forbidden from engaging in it.

This Krypton has a serious class system imposed upon it from the scientific elite over the unskilled labourers.

And so the Els are farmers and part-time mechanics and of a very different caste indeed.

Because on Krypton, a certain symbol no longer stands for hope.

It stands for work, of what is considered the lowest kind. Manual labour, cleaning, repairing, farming, mechanics…

… and mining, their hands deliver to Krypton the metal that names them.

But that was Krypton. And Absolute Superman is mostly set on Earth, in Brazil. Where this world's Superman, wearing the same crest, is performing his own manual labour. As a caste system on Earth that is just as pernicious as on his own planet.

These are people of steel too. And Superman is doing their work for them. Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published on Wednesday by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

MEMORIES OF KRYPTON! Years ago on Krypton, Jor-El and Lara became utterly convinced that their planet was headed towards cataclysm. But what could two lowly peons of the Labor Guild possibly do to save their entire species? The answer is decidedly not what you think… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!