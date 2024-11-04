Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ,

Absolute Superman's Caste System, On Earth As In Heaven (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool previously reported, regarding the upcoming Absolute Superman #1, about its caste system. Spoilers ahead...

  • Krypton's strict caste system bans independent research, assigning Jor-El and Lara to a labor class.
  • The symbol once representing hope now signifies XXXXX on Krypton.
  • On Earth, Superman continues labor, paralleling Earth's own oppressive caste system.
  • Set in Brazil, Absolute Superman's story explores themes of labor and class inequality.

Bleeding Cool previously reported, regarding the upcoming Absolute Superman #1, about its caste system. That on Krypton, independent scientific research is illegal and Lara and Jor- are forbidden from engaging in it.

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

This Krypton has a serious class system imposed upon it from the scientific elite over the unskilled labourers.

And so the Els are farmers and part-time mechanics and of a very different caste indeed.

Because on Krypton, a certain symbol no longer stands for hope.

It stands for work, of what is considered the lowest kind. Manual labour, cleaning, repairing, farming, mechanics…

… and mining, their hands deliver to Krypton the metal that names them.

But that was Krypton. And Absolute Superman is mostly set on Earth, in Brazil. Where this world's Superman, wearing the same crest, is performing his own manual labour. As a caste system on Earth that is just as pernicious as on his own planet.

These are people of steel too. And Superman is doing their work for them. Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published on Wednesday by DC Comics.

