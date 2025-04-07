Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: 2 fast 2 furious, lego

LEGO Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 Set Coming Soon

LEGO is getting 2 Fast 2 Furious as they debut their newts Champions set as the Honda S2000 is ready to hit the finish line

LEGO has a unique collection of car builds called LEGO Champions, which are realistic vehicles brought to brick form. A nice set of movie-inspired cars has been added to this line, and it is a personal favorite. Collectors have seen releases from James Bond and the best car franchise, Fast and Furious. Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger was the first one to release, followed by Brian O'Connor's famous Nissan Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious. There are so many characters and cars in the Fast and Furious line, and this could be its own collection. Thankfully, a new one has been revealed with the Honda S2000, as seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious, driven by Suki, played by Devon Aoki. This car stood out with its eye-catching hot pink paint, custom body kit, and bold anime-inspired graphics.

Now, collectors can take the street race world by storm with this impressive set that comes in at only $30. The car is nicely crafted right off the screen in glorious LEGO form with anime graphics, a rear wing, hot pink deco, and an interior TV monitor. There is even a Yuki LEGO minifigure to enhance the set, and for only $26.99, it is a worthy 2 Fast 2 Furious collectible. Pre-orders are already live with a June 1, 2026, release date, and hopefully, more Fast and Furious street racers are on the way.

LEGO Champions – 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000

"Movie fans and boys and girls aged 9 and up can recreate scenes from the iconic 2 Fast 2 Furious movie with this LEGO® Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 (77241) car toy. This bright pink convertible replica mini car for kids features authentic design details from the real-life vehicle raced by Suki in the famous movie."

"This LEGO Fast and Furious car is packed with realistic features including the interior TV monitor, rear wing, grille, headlights, wheels and the distinctive anime-style graphics on the hood, sides and back of the car. The LEGO car model set also comes with a Suki character minifigure that kids can place behind the wheel to role-play amazing street races. LEGO Speed Champions sets let kids and passionate car fans build high-quality replica versions of some of the world's most iconic vehicles."

