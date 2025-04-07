Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Blacephalon, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Blacephalon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Blacephalon Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Blacephalon, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Blacephalon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Blacephalon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipide Blades

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Blacephalon with efficiency.

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Hisuian Samurott: Snarl, Razor Shell

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Blacephalon can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blacephalon will have a CP of 1884 in normal weather conditions and 2355 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

