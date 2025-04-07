Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Vinyl | Tagged: beer, Miller High Life, The Champagne of Beers

Miller High Life Has Created a Beer-Infused Vinyl Album

Miller High Life has made a new vinyl record filled with music you'd find at a dive bar, along with beer infused inside the album

Article Summary Miller High Life introduces Dive Bar Sounds, a unique beer-infused vinyl album for fans of dive bars.

The album features original tracks capturing the authentic dive bar experience with The Champagne of Beers inside.

Listen to sounds like pool balls, High Life clinks, and neon sign hums across distinct dive bar-themed tracks.

Best enjoyed while watching the infused beer swirl in the vinyl as it spins on your turntable.

Miller High Life has released a brand new vinyl record of music this week, which they are calling Dive Bar Sounds. The company has made these brand new records with a soundtrack that sounds like background music to every generic dive bar you've ever been to in your life. But what makes this particular release special is that they have infused every pressing with some of The Champagne of Beers inside, as you can catch the beer spin inside the vinyl as it plays. You can listen to a sampling of it in the video above and watch one of the records play with the beer inside it.

Miller High Life – Dive Bar Sounds

Introducing Dive Bar Sounds, the first-ever beer-infused vinyl record made with The Champagne of Beers inside. Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar with The Champagne of Beers to tell the story of a night at the dive. Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar – from the welcome creak of the door to the familiar clink of High Life and the low hum of conversations.

Welcome to the Dive: an upbeat rhythm built from the percussive sounds of pool balls, with subtle notes of the classic High Life jingle from old ad spots woven throughout, capturing the energy of game night at your favorite bar.

an upbeat rhythm built from the percussive sounds of pool balls, with subtle notes of the classic High Life jingle from old ad spots woven throughout, capturing the energy of game night at your favorite bar. Regular's Remix: a laid-back track where the familiar murmur of regulars and clinking High Life bottles create the soundtrack to a perfect night at the bar.

a laid-back track where the familiar murmur of regulars and clinking High Life bottles create the soundtrack to a perfect night at the bar. Champagne Nights: an ambient sound led by the signature hiss of The Champagne of Beers being opened and the effervescent dance of bubbles rising to the top.

an ambient sound led by the signature hiss of The Champagne of Beers being opened and the effervescent dance of bubbles rising to the top. Last Call Symphony: a low-fi melody featuring the hum of High Life neon signs and closing time bell that feels like your final waltz out of the dive bar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!