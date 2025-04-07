Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Hasbro Announces New Transformers Takara Tomy MP-17 Optimus Prime

A new Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-17 Optimus Prime Style Generation has been revealed by Hasbro arriving in 2026

Optimus Prime is back yet again with a brand new Transformers Takara Tomy release as they debut the new MPG-17 Style Generation figure. Coming in at 9.5" tall, the Leader of the Autobots is fully articulated and will have an updated design that offers a more natural transformation. This MPG-17 release features dual rear tires that enhance the vehicle's realistic nature and will allow for a full robot conversion without the need for additional parts. This will surely enhance any previous Optimus Prime figure, and he will seemingly be inspired by an assortment of Transformers media.

The digital render featured by Hasbro captures a more animated design of the beloved Autobot, but the accessories add a dash of live-action fun. This includes an Energon axe, a laser rifle, dual Energon blades, a shield/ axe, and, of course, a Matrix of Leadership. Since this is a Takara Tomy release, he will also feature original packaging along with Japanese-language instructions and collector card. The MPG-17 Optimus Prime Style Generation is priced at $174.99, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse with a March 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-17 Optimus Prime Style Generation

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-17 Optimus Prime Style Generation figure. This collectible Transformers action figure for adults features deco, details, and design elements that fans from every phase of the Transformers universe will love. Figure structure allows for easier conversion and freedom of movement for more dynamic poses. This premium Optimus Prime figure includes iconic accessories and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with accessories inspired by scenes from across Transformers entertainment, including an Energon axe, a laser rifle, 2 Energon blades, Matrix of Leadership, and more

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR DYNAMIC POSES: Transformers figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate poseability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

