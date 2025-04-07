Posted in: Focus Features, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Focus Features, The Phoenician Scheme, wes anderson

The Phoenician Scheme: Official Trailer Plus 5 HQ Images Released

Focus Features has released the official trailer and 5 high-quality images from Wes Anderson's new film, The Phoenician Scheme.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils Wes Anderson's trailer for The Phoenician Scheme.

The trailer hints at Anderson's classic complex family dynamics.

Images and a brief synopsis offer a glimpse into Anderson's latest.

The Phoenician Scheme hits theaters on May 30, 2025.

One of the high points of CinemaCon this year was the Universal and Focus Features presentation. Unfortunately, it didn't quite feel like Focus got the love it deserved after it had a rather spectacular latter half of 2024. Somehow, they managed to turn out a film about finding a new pope that went mega-viral and got meme'd to hell, and then they turned around and released the best film of the year (don't @ me). What we did get was a short presentation and then a barrage of three trailers showing off three of the big releases the studio has coming out this year. One of the movies, The Phoenician Scheme, is coming out very soon and is the next film from director and writer Wes Anderson. The trailer has been released to the masses, and if you like Anderson films, this looks like more of what you're going to like from him. We're back into the world of complex family dynamics which is a genre where Anderson seems to thrive. We got the trailer, five images, the bare bones of the summary, and a cast list today.

The Phoenician Scheme: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Phoenician Scheme, directed and written by Wes Anderson, stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor. With: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis. The synopsis reads: "The story of a family and a family business." The Phoenician Scheme will be released in theaters in May 30, 2025.

