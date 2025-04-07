Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Mumm-Ra and Skeletor Become One with New ThunderCats Figure

Pre-orders arrive for the newest collab as iconic 80s worlds collide with the Masters of the Universe and the Thundercats

Article Summary Discover Skell-Ra as iconic 80s villains Skeletor and Mumm-Ra combine in a new Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats figure.

The Skell-Ra toy stands 5.5” tall with 16 points of articulation, swappable heads, and iconic accessories.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99 with a July 2025 release, set to captivate both ThunderCats and MOTU fans.

More exciting releases coming soon, including Eternia Lion-O and Battle Cat-Man figures.

Mumm-Ra from ThunderCats and Skeletor from Masters of the Universe are two of the most iconic cartoon villains of the 1980s. Fans have long dreamed of seeing them team up or square off for decades now, and that time has come. Mattel has unveiled their collaboration as the two worlds collide for a new toy line, as the heroes of Third Earth arrive on Eternia. It is unclear what the story behind this event is just yet, but pre-orders for a variety of these figures are already starting to arrive. One of which is the debut of a Skell-Ra, a unique 2-in-1 release that will give collectors both Skeletor and Mumm-Ra.

Skell-Ra is here, and he will stand 5.5" tall, have 16 points of articulation, and be loaded with shapable parts. This will include two swappable heads, wings for each villain, Skeleton armor, Mumm-Ra wrappings, and the Sword of Plun-Darr. Two villains become one with this sleek Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats crossover figure that is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders for this line are already live with a July 2025 release, and be on the lookout for Eternia Lion-O and Battle Cat-Man, which are also coming soon.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Skell-Ra

"The ThunderCats land on Eternia to join forces with He-Man to battle a new threat, Skell-Ra! The collaboration of two iconic 80s brands, Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, yields an action figure of the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, Skell-Ra! This toy crosses over Skeletor of MOTU with Mumm-Ra of ThunderCats. He comes with 2 swappable heads, a reversible purple / red cape, and swappable harness and skirt armor pieces, so he can evolve from Skell-Ra into Mumm-Ra."

"The Sword of Plun-darr completes the double-edged picture. The 5.5-inch scale Origins toy has 16 points of articulation and deluxe detail. Two character cards are included to provide story context. Skell-Ra is destined to be a must-have figure for ThunderCats and MOTU fans alike. Colors and decorations may vary."

