Wild Bill Takes His Shot with Super7's G.I. Joe ReAction+ Line

Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero a new set of ReAction+ featuring classic O-Ring design hit Super7

Adorned with his classic cowboy hat, this figure boasts 12 points of articulation and retro O-Ring charm.

Equipped with a blaster and communicator, ready for a battle or a flight in the Dragonfly helicopter.

Add cartoon-accurate Wild Bill, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Zartan to your collection now for $20 each.

Wild Bill, the cowboy-hat-wearing helicopter pilot of the G.I. Joe team, debuted in 1983 as part of the original Real American Hero toy line. His full name is William S. Hardy, and he serves as the team's air cavalry expert, often seen piloting the Dragonfly helicopter. A former Texas cowboy turned Army Warrant Officer; Wild Bill brings a unique flair to the Joe roster with his southern charm, sharpshooting skills, and rooting's tootin' attitude for the cause. Captain Hardy is now back and better than ever as Super7 continues to expand their retro G.I. Joe 3.75" line.

These new Joe figures are taking collectors back to the 80s with 12 points of articulation and that beloved retro O-Ring design. Wild Bill's appearance is based on the animated G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero series, and he is ready to join the fight. He will come with a pistol and a removable communicator pack, which is packed in a retro Joe card back. G.I. Joe fans can add Bill to their roster right now for $20, along with cartoon versions of Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Zartan released alongside him.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 3 Wild Bill (Cartoon)

"Captain William S. Hardy—codename: Wild Bill—takes to the skies once more in Super7's latest 3.75" scale ReAction+ Figure line! Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, this Wild Bill figure features cartoon-accurate sculpt details and comes equipped with a blaster and a removable communication pack accessory, perfect for piloting the Dragonfly or calling in air support."

"Packaged on a blistered cardback that evokes the classic G.I. Joe toy line of the early '80s, this figure is designed to look and feel like the vintage toys fans know and love. Featuring retro O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation, Wild Bill is ready for action, whether he's patrolling the skies or keeping Cobra at bay."

