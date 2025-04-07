Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super7

Arctic Cobra Commander Joins Super7's New ReAction+ Figure Line

Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero a new set of ReAction+ featuring classic O-Ring design hit Super7

Article Summary Discover the classic design of Arctic Cobra Commander in new ReAction+ figures, enhancing your G.I. Joe collection.

Retro 3.75” figures boast 12 articulation points & iconic O-Ring design for ultimate nostalgia.

Experience Cobra Commander's icy escapades inspired by G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero cartoon episodes.

Grab Arctic Cobra Commander on blistered cardback for $20, with Wild Bill and Snake Eyes also available.

In the G.I. Joe animated series, Arctic-themed episodes gave fans a unique take on Cobra Commander, the leader of the evil Cobra organization. When venturing into icy terrain or snowy strongholds, Cobra Commander would often don cold-weather gear, which was a white and blue outfit that stood out against the frozen landscape. Episodes like The Viper Is Coming or Cobra Claws Are Coming to Town often depict Cobra attempting world domination through weather control devices or icy hideouts.

Super7 has now captured the dramatic artic flair of Cobra Commander with a new ReAction+ G.I. Joe figure that stands 3.75" tall. This line figure takes Joe fans back to the original toy line, with retro details, 12 points of articulation, and the best part, the O-Ring designs. These figures will work perfectly with your retro Joe line, and Arctic Cobra Commander is ready to unleash his next icy plan on the Joes. He will just come with a pistol accessory, but he is featured in retro packaging and has a $20 price tag. Fans can snag up this new ReAction+ release right now, along with cartoon versions of Wild Bill and Snake Eyes.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 3 Arctic Cobra Commander (Cartoon)

"Prepare for cold-weather combat with the new 3.75" scale Arctic Cobra ReAction+ Figure! Inspired by the animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, this Arctic Cobra figure features cartoon-accurate sculpt details and comes armed with a blaster accessory, ready to take on any mission in the iciest of conditions. Packaged on a blistered cardback that evokes the classic G.I. Joe toy line of the early '80s, this figure is designed to look and feel like the vintage toys fans know and love."

"Featuring retro O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation, the Arctic Cobra figure offers ultimate posability, whether it's braving the tundra or engaging in high-stakes battles against the G.I. Joe team. The fight between G.I. Joe and Cobra just got a lot cooler—don't miss the chance to add this frosty adversary to your collection!"

