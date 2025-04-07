Posted in: 10 Chambers, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Den Of Wolves, Do The Game, gtfo

10 Chambers Announces New Unfiltered Game Doc Called "Do The Game"

10 Chambers, the game company behind GTFO, have made a documentary series called Do The Game, focused on the realities of game development

10 Chambers revealed a brand new documentary series they have been making for the past few years, which they are calling Do The Game. This will be a multi-episode series in which they discuss the formation of the company by the former Payday devs, the rise of their first game, GTFO, and the work they're doing on their latest game, Den of Wolves. The series is being billed as an unfiltered look at the work that goes into making a video game, from the soaring highs to the terrible lows, and all the work in-between. Enjoy the teaser here as we're now waiting to find out when and where it will premiere.

Do The Game

Do The Game is a brutally honest, intimate docu-reality TV series that follows a team of fearless creators risking everything to bring their vision to life. This behind-the-scenes reality documentary captures the triumphs, struggles, and relentless ambition that fuel modern game development – and the conflicts that consistently arise, risking everything. At the heart of Do The Game are ten friends who set out to create Den of Wolves, a game they believe can become the greatest heist game in history.

Fresh off the breakout success of their first game, GTFO, they've secured significant investment—but with it comes intense pressure, impossible deadlines, and the constant battle to stay true to their vision. When setting out to capture the inside look of their journey, 10 Chambers made the conscious decision not to hold back on anything—to let the cameras roll, even when it was uncomfortable—giving everything to tell the authentic story of modern game development. From creative breakthroughs to crushing setbacks, mental health struggles, and the relentless demand to deliver.

"With our previous success of GTFO and now working on a major title like Den of Wolves, it might seem glamorous," says Oscar J-T Holm, Co-Founder at 10 Chambers. "However, growing a company while building a game can be incredibly stressful and create tension even between longtime friends. Through this Docu-Reality series, we aim to provide a brutally honest look behind the scenes of all this."

