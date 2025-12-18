"Absolute" Tarzan by Steve Orlando & Renato Guedes From Alien & IDW

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Vault | Tagged: Alian Books, steve orlando, tarzan

"Absolute" Tarzan by Steve Orlando and Renato Guedes from Alien Books and IDW Publishing

Following Zorro Remastered, Sci-Fi Worlds of Juan Giménez, Valiant Entertainment and their integration into IDW Publishing, Alien Books will be bringing back Tarzan in 2026 with the new Tarzan Beyond comic book series and more planned for 2026. And like many things, it is being dubbed "Absolute Tarzan".

The all-new 'Tarzan' comics will be produced in collaboration with the team at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and sold into direct market comic shops next year through Alien's sub-distribution partnership with IDW Publishing, beginning with Tarzan Beyond by Steve Orlando and Renato Guedes. Tarzan Beyond, set in a new alternative universe, will showcase a wiser and older Tarzan and Jane, who have aged over many years of adventures but retain their youthful appearance thanks to the Waters of Kavuru. Together, they use their resources and knowledge to protect the world's flora and fauna from destruction. Tarzan and Jane's peaceful existence will be threatened when the nefarious Blackbeard the Pirate and his crew lay siege to his homeland in search of the secrets of immortality! So, yes, Absolute Tarzan it is…

"I've been lucky enough to work on a lot of the characters I've long loved–but some have always seemed to elude me. Some like Tarzan himself!" explains Tarzan Beyond series writer Steve Orlando. "The original novel is one I read time and again while living out of the country, so the chance to work on Tarzan Beyond feels like fate–a destiny of the best kind! Taking icons like Jane and Tarzan from their first adventures and into the present day has been an incredible adventure in and of itself–and it's one I can't wait to share with you!" continued Orlando. "And what's more? Renato may not know it, but he, too, has been a bucket list collaborator of mine–so what we've got here is a veritable dream project! And all that passion, all that energy and joy, is going into every page. I can't wait for you to see it!"

"Tarzan is one of my all-time favourite franchises," explains Alien Books Director and Editor-in-Chief Matias Timarchi. "Our goal is to honour the terrific publishing history of this legendary character by producing new, boundary-pushing stories from some of the top talent in the comics industry, all while retaining the key ingredients that have helped him stand the test of time." "We're thrilled to see the talented team at Alien Books take Tarzan beyond expectations and classic canon, casting the Lord of the Jungle in a new light that will be sure to appeal to a whole new generation of comic book readers," said Jim Sullos, President of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Future plans for Tarzan include special crossover one-shots and more as the Alien Books team seeks to leverage creative partnerships across the industry…

