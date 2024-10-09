Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Gets 150,000 Orders, Superman Looking At 180K

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Gets 150,000 Orders, Absolute Superman Looking At 180.000... but will there be enough Absolute Batman?

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #1 secures 150K orders; Superman follows with 180K, spotlighting character popularity.

Early reviews and spoilers hint at a fresh Wonder Woman narrative from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

Comic shop shelves are stocked well for Absolute Wonder Woman's release on October 23, 2024.

Absolute Superman and Batman also captivate fans, promising sellouts, with second prints eagerly awaited.

Recently, I reported that Absolute Batman #1 has sold "well over" 200,000 copies before getting closer to that quarter of a million spot, Coincidentally around the estimated orders for the first Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee Batman: Hush twenty-plus years ago. I now get the word that Absolute Wonder Woman #1 has received orders around 150,000, with Absolute Superman looking like it will come in around 180,000, which probably reflects the popularity of each character rather than the comparative creative quality. Until today, no one has actually seen any of the comics in the flesh. Well, I suppose, aside from us folk at Bleeding Cool, but that's just because we are naughty.

We talked about reading Absolute Wonder Woman #1 here, as well as running a few little spoilers for flavour. It seems that Absolute Wonder Woman has received fewer retailer-exclusive variant covers, which also adds to the numbers. But either way, there should be plenty of copies in comic book stores when it is published later in the month, as followed by Absolute Superman next month.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics on the 23rd of October. Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published on the 6th of November. Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today.

And I hear of instant mass sellouts and lines for copies… those second prints can't come fast enough.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024 ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

