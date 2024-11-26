Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman And Absolute Steve Trevor, Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Absolute Wonder Woman #2 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman... now with Absolute Steve Trevor (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the thrilling entrance of Steve Trevor in Absolute Wonder Woman #2 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

Explore Diana's dynamic past in this new but familiar version of Absolute Wonder Woman.

Witness Wonder Woman's fierce battle against the monstrous Harbinger-Prime in Gateway City.

See Diana's strategic prowess as she outmaneuvers foes with wisdom and a warrior's skill.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Absolute Wonder Woman #2 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. Now issue 3 is solicited with the words "ENTER! STEVE TREVOR" but it's rather issue 2 that sees him enter properly, as Wonder Woman fights the harbingers of the Tetracide.

And it seems that, while Absolute Wonder Woman is new, their history, is not.

So while the backstory of this Absolute Wonder Woman seems very different from the one that came before, some things don't change at all..

He just doesn't find himself in Paradise but in that other place.

So she is not a newcomer to the world of men, as she may have been portrayed in another life. She is well aware of what awaits her.

And how some people will want to use her as they see fit. But preparation means she can coolly and coldly play different moves, and outflank her enemy, even if they are meant to be on the same side as her.

She is a warrior, a protector, and a psychoanalyst. Words are as much her weapons as the massive sword she carries around.

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics tomorrow

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

THOMPSON & SHERMAN'S RED-HOT REIMAGINING OF WONDER WOMAN UNLEASHES MONSTER MAYHEM! Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!