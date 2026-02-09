Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, anticipated titles, KO, ultimate, ultimate x-men

Absolute Wonder Woman Annual Tops 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

The 2026 Absolute Wonder Woman Annual and DC K.O. top the forty most anticipated comics books out this week

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1 leads this week's most anticipated comic releases.

DC Comics dominates the pull list, taking multiple top spots ahead of major Marvel titles.

The data comes from League of Comic Book Geeks, reflecting real reader interest and retailer pulls.

Top 40 includes DC, Marvel, Image, and IDW, showcasing a wide variety of anticipated new issues.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as the Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual and DC K.O. take the top two followed by Marvel's Ultimate X-Men #24, the final issue in the series. Cyclops #1 only just makes the top ten, beating Aquaman. While the first new DC Vertigo series, Bleeding Hearts, only just makes it into the top 20, beaten by the latest W0rldtr33 from Image Comics.

Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1 (DC Comics) · $5.99 DC K.O. #4 (DC Comics) · $5.99 Ultimate X-Men #24 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 Transformers #29 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Action Comics #1095 (DC Comics) · $4.99 Batman and Robin #30 (DC Comics) · $4.99 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #15 (IDW Publishing) · $4.99 Immortal Legend Batman #6 (DC Comics) · $4.99 Cyclops #1 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 Aquaman #14 (DC Comics) · $3.99 Geiger #21 (Image Comics) · $3.99 The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #5 (Marvel Comics) · $3.99 Spider-Man Noir #5 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 Black Cat #7 (Marvel Comics) · $3.99 Marc Spector: Moon Knight #1 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 Supergirl #10 (DC Comics) · $3.99 Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 W0rldtr33 #18 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Bleeding Hearts #1 (DC Comics) · $3.99 Green Lantern Corps #13 (DC Comics) · $3.99 Alien vs. Captain America #4 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 King Spawn #52 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Planet She-Hulk #4 (Marvel Comics) · $3.99 Adventures of Superman: Book of El #6 (DC Comics) · $3.99 Sirens: Love Hurts #1 (DC Comics) · $5.99 Venom #254 (Marvel Comics) · $4.99 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #325 (Image Comics) · $3.99 The Rocketfellers #12 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 (Marvel Comics) · $3.99 Witchblade Annual 2026 #1 (Image Comics) · $5.99 DIE: Loaded #4 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #13 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Space Ghost #8 (Dynamite) · $4.99 Ordained #2 (Bad Idea Comics) · $5.99 Blood & Thunder #10 (Image Comics) · $3.99 Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone #6 (IDW Publishing) · $4.99 The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #4 (Image Comics) · $3.99 C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table #6 (DC Comics) · $3.99 The Thing on the Doorstep #1 (Image Comics) · $3.99 TMNT: Journeys #6 (IDW Publishing) · $4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

