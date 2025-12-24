Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Supermna, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman & Batman Make Connection To Superman (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman make a connection to Absolute Superman today (Absolute Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman meet for the first time, sparking new dynamics in the DC universe.

The heroes debate their own god-like status, mirroring similar themes from Absolute Superman’s latest events.

Major changes occur as Absolute Wonder Woman loses an arm for a Bat-Battle Axe and Batman gains a new signal device.

Connections between Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and Martian Manhunter deepen as storylines converge.

Absolute Batman appears in Absolute Wonder Woman this week. And their relative status is compared and contrasted. Absolute Batman may be bigger than Absolute Wonder Woman in this world…

But it's Absolute Wonder Woman who could carry Absolute Batman physically. Then there's the matter of whether either of them counts as a God.

Both reject that label. While over in Absolute Superman, he does that for Ra's Al Ghul.

It's a very heavy Absolute Day. Is it not, Absolute Martian Manhunter?

More on that to come. But Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman are already in hell, or as good as. As we look for future meetings of the Absolutes.

And Absolute Batman gets, basically, Jimmy Olsen's signal watch for Absolute Wonder Woman.

As Absolute Jimmy Olsen loses his connection…

… Absolute Wonder Woman loses an arm in favour of an Absolute Bat-Battle Aze.

The connections betwen the Absolutes grow… and as Absolute Superman rips off his Superman sigil…

It surrounds Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman in the very panel shape. Everything is all coming together…

As Absolute Superman replaces it with something a little more man-made…

Absolute Wonder Woman #15 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, Absolute Superman #14 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval and Absolute Martian Manhunter #7 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez are published by DC Comics today,

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 (W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

It has all been leading to this. The final battle against Ra's Al Ghul, for the fate of Smallville and the soul of Superman!

After the mind-altering events of the White Martian's first foray on earth, the Agency—a shadowy group with unlimited governmental authority— comes to investigate the strange occurrences in Middleton. John must juggle his job, hiding the Martian, his expanding abilities, and his crumbling relationships, all while living out of a motel. Meanwhile, Bridget wrestles with the revelations of John shared with her before his departure while singlehandedly taking care of Tyler!

