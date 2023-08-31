Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: abu dhabi, belen ortega, bernard chang, Chase Conley, Coran Kizer Stone, cryptozoic, DSTLRY, gabriel picolo, Kinokuniya, mad cave, Massive Publishing, riccardo federici, ron marz, Sandstorm, sandstorm comics, Saroush Barazesh, Sean “Cheeks” Galloway, storm the block, top cow, UAE, Webtoon, Whyt Manga

Abu Dhabi Comics Publisher Sandstorm Launches Its Own Comic Con

Sandstorm Comics is a new comic studio planning to launch its own event in Abu Dhabi this December. Might there be other issues of concern?

Sandstorm Comics is a new comic book studio planning to launch its own Storm The Block comic con event in Abu Dhabi this December. First teased at the tenth annual Middle East Film and Comic Con in 2022, they made their first American appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year and began recruiting talent for their first-ever event in Abu Dhabi. Sandstorm will also be releasing preview issues of their first 13 comic books created with local authors and renowned international artists.

Led by Mo Abedin, an Emirati industry leader, lifelong comic book creator, sneaker designer and Joe Rogan fan, Sandstorm states that it aims to put Abu Dhabi on the comic book map, by building the region's comics ecosystem in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, to elevate local talent in the region, but also the world at large. And Stom The Block in December is where that will all begin. And they are currently accepting artist submissions for opportunities for collaboration and mentorship with international talent.

Abedin says, "When we set out to create our own event, we knew it had to be something that represented not only the vibrance of the region today, but an early look into the convergence of culture and art as we see it tomorrow, through the lens of our aspirations for Sandstorm. We believe that Storm the Block will be something that is not only unlike anything people have seen before here in Abu Dhabi, but the world at large; a true cross-section of the greatest talent in comics, influencers of global culture, and art from anywhere and everywhere."

They might have to watch what kind of comics they publish, however. The UAE is a focus for human rights concerns, and its recently updated Code of Crimes and Punishments laws have been criticised for significantly curtailing freedom of expression and assembly and increasing arbitrary detentions. At least 26 Emirati prisoners remained behind bars because of their peaceful political criticism. Films have been banned and newspapers closed down for spurious reasons, and this month, the UAE instructed Netflix to remove any same-sex relationship content from its services in the UAE or face prosecution as UAE law criminalizes consensual same-sex relations between adults. In July, the UN Committee against Torture stated its "concern that reports received detail a pattern of torture and ill-treatment against human rights defenders and persons accused of offences against state security."

Those who wish to submit a comic book project for consideration for development in partnership with Sandstorm's international pool of talent can apply by visiting their website. Would it be a terrible thing to send them lots of pro-gay and anti-torture content?

The inaugural Storm the Block will take place on the 8th to the 10th of December in Abu Dhabi, and have begun to announce guests including Ron Marz, Saroush Barazesh, Bernard Chang, Chase Conley, Riccardo Federici, Sean "Cheeks" Galloway, Coran Kizer Stone, Belén Ortega, Gabriel Picolo, Whyt Manga and multiple artists from Superani. Publishers attending include Cryptozoic, DSTLRY, Mad Cave, Massive Publishing, Top Cow, and Webtoon as well as Japanese retailer Kinokuniya. More guests will be announced weekly.

