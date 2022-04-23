Action Comics #1042 Preview: What About the SEO?

Lois Lane proves she doesn't know anything about journalism when she spends more than five minutes on a story in this preview of Action Comics #1042. How are you going to make any money at the rate journalism pays, Lois? She should get a job here at Bleeding Cool and we'll train her right up. Is the story newsworthy? Doesn't matter. Can you get 300 SEO-friendly words out of it? Now you're talking. And don't forget the hashtags. Maybe if Lois proves herself, we'll let her try out our preview-posting bot, one of the most important innovations in journalism since the clickbait headline. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1042

DC Comics

0222DC070

0222DC071 – Action Comics #1042 Julian Totino Tedesco Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici, Adriana Melo (CA) Riccardo Federici

The origins of Mongul, his mysterious champions, and Midnighter's underground rebellion stand revealed! When another of Superman's truest allies is killed, will the tragic loss end the rebellion before it begins? Or will it be the spark that finally unites Superman's forces against the unstoppable Mongul?The Warworld Revolution begins! Also featuring the finale to the epic Martian Manhunter backup series!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

