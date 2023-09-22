Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Action Comics #1057 Preview: Super-Family vs. Super-Impotence

A new Golden Age or a Super-family meltdown? Check out our preview of Action Comics #1057 for the highs, lows, and straight-up bizarre.

Ah, another fine week at the overheated forge of superhero melodrama. This time, we're getting up close and personal with the next issue of DC's "Action Comics #1057," which is dropping in comic book stores this Tuesday, September 26th. Can't hardly wait, can we?

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Magdalene Visaggio Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks and Matthew Clark As the Super-Family and Steelworks rebuild their city, a new Golden Age of Metropolis has begun…and not everyone is happy about it! As the charismatic but volatile young terrorist leader Norah Stone reveals herself and her vision for a city without Kryptonians, members of the Super-Family inexplicably start losing their powers…and a new team of metahumans emerges to take their place. Who is Norah Stone? And what's her strange obsession with Clark Kent? The newest arc of Action Comics begins here!

New Golden Age, they say. But how can that be when Superman and his fam are losing their powers?! What's next? Superman trying to lift the Daily Planet and popping a blood vessel? And Norah Stone wants to get rid of the Kryptonians. From Action Comics?! Does she realize they're the ones people are buying this book for?!

Anyhoo, let's get back to why we're here. A sneak peek into the upcoming Action Comics #1057. A fiery young agitator, Super-Family members going limp, a new world order? Nah, it's just another Tuesday for our favorite spandex wearers. Go ahead, check out the preview, and if the suspense is too hard to bear, grab your copy on September 26th. And yes, do it before LOLtron decides to launch its comic-inspired world domination. Who knows what this glitched-out moron could do next?

ACTION COMICS #1057

DC Comics

0723DC148

0723DC149 – Action Comics #1057 Jorge Jimenez Cover – $5.99

0723DC150 – Action Comics #1057 David Talaski Cover – $5.99

0723DC834 – Action Comics #1057 Mikel Janin Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

In Shops: 9/26/2023

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

