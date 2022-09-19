Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits

Action Lab Comics has had some issues since the class action lawsuit from dozens of comic book creators claiming all manner of things. But there are still publishing a few comic book -albeit far fewer. And in their December 2022 solicitations that also means cancelling previously solicited comics and resoliciting them again for the end of the year. And in the case of The Ballad Of Ronan, Helm and Hamelin, that means resoliciting previous issues as No 1 of new volumes of that series in an attempt to goose orders. So Hamelin #4 will now be Hamelin Vol 2 #1, The Ballad Of Ronan #4 is now Vol 2 #1 and Helm #6 is now Vol 2 #1. Will it work?

BALLAD OF RONAN VOL 2 #1 (RES)

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

OCT221324

(W) John Walsh, Jim Walsh (A / CA) Remy Jackson

The Secret Arm wants them dead. The Wild Hunt howls through the night for them. And then, things get weird. Aisling should have stayed at the orphanage. The fresh new series from Action Lab leaps from the shelf and embraces readers with its infectious visuals and engaging story.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HELM VOL 2 #1 (RES)

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

OCT221325

(W) Jehanzeb Hasan (A) Rafael Gonzalez (A / CA) Mauricio Caballero

Several months have passed since the Legion raid on Halifax House, forcing our heroes into hiding. Eldrick, guided by Luna, continues his training in the ways of the Arcanum, as Rufus learns a horrific secret about his past.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HAMELIN VOL 2 #1 (RES)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

OCT221326

(W) Cristiano Delmonte, Francesco Zappardino (A / CA) Riccardo Farina

"R3s1st4nc3!" Edward finds out that a mysterious Captain Achab is helping kids leaving the country through boat and tries to reach Red Hook docks; Joan, Josh and Robin go at Kelly's rescue only to discover she has been taken to Coney Island's Prison Camp… But they are willing to do anything it takes to save her.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99