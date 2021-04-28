Adam Philips Former DC Comics Exec Launches Untold Stories Agency

Last year, Adam Philips, former Director, Marketing Services at DC Comics, who amongst many things collated the regularly monthly solicitations was made redundant after 26 years at the publisher. It was his last day, two-and-a-bit months ago. Bleeding Cool has been told by senior DC sources that DC's recent solicitation delays were solely down to his absence. But what is Philips up to now?

Today he is announcing the formation of Untold Stories Marketing, a new agency focusing on collaborating with comic book publishers and creative talent to connect with comic book retailers on new projects.

"Every month, publishers introduce dozens of new titles to the marketplace," says Philips. "Numerous discussions with retailers have told me that if they knew more about upcoming comics series, they would place larger orders. Our mission at Untold Stories Marketing is to help publishers and the creative community spread the news about their latest projects through improved solicitations and branding, targeted emails, and interactive sell sheets, so retailers can place their orders with greater confidence."

In his career at DC Comics, he worked closely with retailers, publishers, creative talents, and distributors alike, as well as media.

"Working with Adam has always been an absolute pleasure, whether on creating our custom covers, or in sharing information with an eye to strengthening the industry," says Jennifer Haines, president of ComicsPro and owner of the Canadian comic book retail chain The Dragon. "Adam wants retailers to succeed, and he has both the experience and the foresight to help us do so. This forward-thinking approach, coupled with his robust network of industry contacts, puts him in a unique position to offer exceptional marketing solutions, and I for one can't wait to see what he has in store."

Well, now that he is no longer with DC Comics, he will be allowed to talk to me too…