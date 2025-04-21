Adult Mag-Reading, Beer-Stealing Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #2

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Brian Nehring

The new Amazing Spider-Man series from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr, has been kicking over the stones of Peter Parker's former life and uncovered a long-lost best friend Brian Nehring who has uncovered a whole new history of the young Peter Parker.

It turns out he might not have always been the goody-two-shoes scientific studying student with the glasses, who got the reputation for being a wallflower, and one beaten up regularly by Flash Thompson.

Instead, he was a porn-reading shoplifter, caught by the police stealing beer…

…and the hallucinogens he is getting hit with are bringing all the memories back. Like Aunt May and Uncle Ben having to get him out of police custody.

Turns out there could have been a very different life path for the young Peter Parker. And now he is getting all mixed up with Brian Nehring once more. Will he take Peter Parker down a similar path once more? And as for that other bit of mindless speculation and joining up the dots from the weekend, well, that speech balloon does look a little familiar, does it not?

It's water spout time folks… the new Amazing Spider-Man #2 from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr, will be published in Marvel Comics.

