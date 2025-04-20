Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Itsy Bitsy

Is Itsy Bitsy Behind Spider-Man And The Rhino's Hallucinations?

Is Itsy Bitsy behind Spider-Man and The Rhino's hallucinations? A little mindless Easter Saturday speculation...

In December last year, Bleeding Cool looked at Marvel's PR for the recent launch of Amazing Spider-Man from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr which asked "What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?!" and noted one Itsy Bitsy on the cover, as co-created by Joe Kelly for Spider-Man/Deadpool. Spider-Man/Deadpool #8 was just over seven years ago, with the first full appearance of Itsy Bitsy, a genetic combination of Spider-Man and Deadpool, the product of both a transformed Weasel and Mephisto, in issue #9, followed by #10, #14, #17 and #18… and then that was it. Until this 2025 cover to Amazing Spider-Man #1.

And here's the thing. Spider-Man has been fighting a Rhino who was not his own, and then after visiting his very familiar apartment, Spider-Man has been equally affected, hallucinating villains all around him.

But here's the thing, Itsy Bitsy's powers are wide and varied. Not just the eight limbs, six eyes, and chelicerae in her mouth. She has wallcrawling, corrosive saliva, organic barbed webbing, superhuman agility, speed and strength, a psychic spider-sense for danger, regeneration of all body parts, and can regrow her body from a speck, and most importantly as far as we are concerned, she has pheromone secretion as Spider-Man has noticed that the way her body smells throws him into a blind rage.

Might that power have been developed since. More than rage, but anxiety, paranoia and hallucination?

Amazing Spider-Man #2 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and Eddie Berganza is out this Wednesday… Spider-Man/Deadpool #9 from 2017 has just sold for $2.50. Maybe some collectors might want to stock up?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

RHINO RAMPAGE! What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man! That's right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body. And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?! RATED TIn Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!