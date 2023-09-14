Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Pop Culture | Tagged: adventureman, matt fraction, rachel dodson, terry dodson

Adventureman Returns With Matt Fraction, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

In December, Matt Fraction back with a new Adventureman series with co-creators Terry and Rachel Dodson. Adventureman: Ghost Lights.

As Bleeding Cool pointed out last week, the upcoming TV series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, co-created by Matt Fraction, may have put a bit of a cramper on Fraction's previously prodigious comic book output. But in December, he's back with a new Adventureman series with co-creators Terry and Rachel Dodson. Adventureman: Ghost Lights. A two-issue story arc is set to launch from Image Comics. Adventureman began on June 2020 and ran for fourteen issues until May 2022. Nineteen months later, it's coming back.

Adventureman tells the story of the greatest pulp hero of them all, Adventureman, whose story ended ten years ago in a heartbreaking cliffhanger with our hero facing execution at the vile hand of his ultra-nemesis Baron Bizarre on the eve of the Macabrapocalypse…or did it?!? Eighty years after his apparent demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy seem to be the only two people alive who remember the thrilling Adventureman sagas…but from that memory burns "the spark of resurrection! Where his story ended…Her story begins!"

And what of this return to close off 2023? "When the Good Guys of the Golden Age come back, all their ghosts follow—now Claire, the new Adventureman, and her maybe-beau Chris, the new Crossdraw Kid, defend peace on earth from a phantom empire of crime!"

"We're thrilled to be back in the ADVENTUREVERSE and having Claire and the rest of the ADVENTURE gang back in stores," said Dodson. Fraction added: "Working on this rip-roaring pulp epic of high adventure is the most fun I've ever had writing a comic, and I can't wait for everyone to see what Terry, Rachel, and I have been cooking up next for Adventureman!"

Adventureman: Ghost Lights #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 20th of December 2023.

