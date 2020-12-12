Afrofuturist Comic Book Iwájú To Become Disney+ TV Show

It's not just She-Hulk, it's Iwájú as well. You may have read about Kugali , a digital platform for African comics set up by Fikayo Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Tolu Olowofoyeku, on Bleeding Cool before. We also featured Kugali Anthology Vol 1: An African Comic Anthology by Jasonas Lamy, Etubi Onucheyo, Bill Masuku, Shobo Coker, Shofela Coker, Juni Ba, Yinfaowei Harrison and Claudio Grassi in our 35 Race-Related Graphic Novels That Should Top Amazon Chart article earlier this year, which included stories such as Mumu Juju, a comedy series set in a fantastical world inspired by Nigerian folklore that follows two friends that lose a bet and have to embark on a dangerous mission to settle their debt yet keep getting in each other's way, Under a Jovian Sun, a coming of age story about a group of Moroccan street kinds in the year 2125, and Razor Man, a political Superhero story about a young vigilante determined to fight back against the corruption and crime that has infested his country.

One of those comic books, Iwájú, is now to launch as a long-form sci-fi TV show, in a partnership between Kugali and Disney on Disney+ in 2022. Iwájú roughly translates to "The Future" in the Yoruba language. The series is set in Lagos, Nigeria, and will explore the themes of class and challenging the status quo. Director Ziki Nelson says "This show will combine Disney's magic and animation expertise with Kugali's fire and storytelling authenticity. Iwájú represents a personal childhood dream of mine to tell my story and that of my people."

Walt Disney Animation Studios Jennifer Lee said that that she saw an article, from the BBC, that highlighted the pan-African comic book hoping to "kick Disney's arse. I was intrigued" she said. "Here was three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artists to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent. Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I'm proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+."

So there you go. Threaten to kick Disney's arse on national television, and you too could get your Disney+ TV show. Here's that original BBC TV report.