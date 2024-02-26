Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: a wave blue world, comicspro, Mezo

After ComicsPro, Mezo Launches in A Wave Blue World May 2024 Solicits

Mezo: Trial Of Roden #1 by Tyler Chin-Tanner, Jarred Lujan & Val Rodrigues will be published by A Wave Blue World in their May 2024 solicits

Promoted at the ComicsPro summit this week, Mezo: Trial Of Roden #1 by Tyler Chin-Tanner, Jarred Lujan and Val Rodrigues will be published by A Wave Blue World in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations. Telling the story of an empire dealing with one of its soldiers being a traitor, by showing mercy to the enemy. And it joins Becoming Who We Are by Sammy Lisel, Lilah Sturges, Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Kameron Whit, Hazel Reed Newlevant and more, with nine trans comic book creators sharing their childhood stories.

MEZO TRIAL OF RODEN #1 (OF 5) CVR A VAL RODRIGUES

A WAVE BLUE WORLD INC

MAR241345

MAR241346 – MEZO TRIAL OF RODEN #1 (OF 5) CVR B CHRIS SHEHAN

MAR241347 – MEZO TRIAL OF RODEN #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHEHAN VIRG

MAR241348 – MEZO TRIAL OF RODEN #1 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV WOLF (Net)

(W) Tyler Chin-Tanner, Jarred Lujan (A / CA) Val Rodrigues

In the aftermath of war, the Tzalekuhl Empire has reclaimed its dominance over the land of Mezo. But there is a traitor in the midst. Roden, the once faithful soldier, showed mercy to the enemy by aiding their escape. Now he faces judgement before the Almighty Kuhl. Who will come to his defense? Old friends, fellow soldiers, and even bitter rivals will decide the fate of the man who once risked everything to save them all. In Shops: May 01, 2024

BECOMING WHO WE ARE GN

A WAVE BLUE WORLD INC

SEP238302

(W) Sammy Lisel, Lilah Sturges (A) Cynthia Yuan Cheng, Kameron White, Various (A / CA) Hazel Reed Newlevant

In a collection of stories from across the spectrum of real-life experience, nine members of the trans community share their inspirational childhood stories. These are tales of questioning, affirming, transitioning, and growing up; courageous, gripping accounts from musicians, actors, teachers, scientists, forest rangers, and activists of how they overcame their unique challenges to become who they truly are. In Shops: May 15, 2024

