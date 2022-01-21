After Two Years, Rob Guillory's Farmhand Returns With #16 In April

Farmhand by Rob Guillory has been on pause for a couple of years, like many a business during the pandemic. Consider it Rob Guillory spending a couple of fallow years on the project. But now Rob Guillory's Farmhand is returning to comic book stores in April, almost two years since its fifteenth issue came out back in May 2020.

FARMHAND #16

WRITER: ROB GUILLORY

ARTISTS / COVER: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC The hit ongoing series about Agriculture Gone Apocalyptic returns! The Jedidiah Seed now grows in the wild. Their farm in ruins, the Jenkins family tries to cobble together a path forward in a world ruled by the demonic Monica Thorne.

Written, and illustrated by Rob Guillory, lettered by Kody Chamberlain and coloured by Taylor Wells, it was published monthly with scheduled hiatuses by Image Comics from July 2018. Farmhand tells the story of a Louisiana farmer named Jedidiah who receives a vision and creates a plant that can grow replacement limbs and organs for human beings. Several years later, his estranged adult son, Ezekiel, returns home to join the family business. Outside agents, including foreign and domestic government operatives, are after the secret of Jedidiah's seed, while Jedidiah's former partner, Thorne, has been covertly introducing the seed into the wild and is elected mayor. Guillory began working on Farmhand in December 2016, about a month after the conclusion of Chew, the comic written by John Layman. Now we can look forward to what he has been cultivating for the series over the last two years. Farmhand is expected to last for another fifteen issues. In 2018, it was stated that plans for a live-action television show were in motion and Guillory was hoping to co-write the pilot episode.