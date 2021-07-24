Ahoy Launches Edgar Allan Poe: Snifter Of Death in October Solicits

Mark Russell, Stuart Moore, Peter Sneibjerg, and Frank Cammuso are relaunching the comedy-horror anthology from Ahoy Comics in time for Hallowe'en including a new look at monster-themed cereals, the like that I only have ever seen in adverts in American comic books. Here are the details and everything else Ahoy Comics has out in October 2021.

EDGAR ALLAN POE SNIFTER OF DEATH #1 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG211430

(W) Mark Russell, Stuart Moore (A) Peter Sneibjerg, Frank Cammuso (CA) Richard Williams

Irreverent, Poe-inspired tales of mystery and inebriation return in a new series! Mark Russell and Peter Snejbjerg expose chocolate vampires, fruit-flavored Frankensteins, and other crunchy creeps in an all-new Monster Serials thriller. If we survive that, writer Stuart Moore and artist Frank Cammuso chronicle an adventure of Edgar Allan Poe when he was a boy! Plus, illustrated prose features!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: 4.99

SECOND COMING ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #6 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG211431

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A / CA) Richard Pace

Season finale of the book The Hollywood Reporter calls "a surprisingly subtle and sensitive exploration of faith, hero worship, and the way both exist in today's popular culture." Stung by a painful failure, Jesus contemplates quitting Earth and moving back to Heaven. Meanwhile, an old enemy attacks Sunstar as Sheila goes into labor.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SNELSON #3 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG211432

(W) Paul Constant (A / CA) Fred Harper

This sharp, satirical look at faded hipsters, fringe media, and false cries of "cancel culture" continues. Faintly famous comedian Melville Snelson braves the blindingly pristine office of his intimidating book editor – with zero writing to show for his high-dollar advance. Plus, prose fiction, illustrated!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLACKS MYTH #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG211429

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

The werewolf crime story barrels toward a shocking conclusion! When Strummer disappears, we learn that Grim is a very good boy. But can he and Ben save Strummer from her kidnappers? Will they accept the help from a sad vamp? And how good are mythological creatures at handling a crisis, anyway?

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99