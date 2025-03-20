Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: peter dinklage, toxic avenger

Ahoy Launches Toxic Avenger Comics Alongside New Peter Dinklage Movie

This summer, the Toxic Avenger will team up with Jesus Christ in the pages of a new comic book written by Mark Russell, drawn by Richard Pace, and published by Ahoy Comics. The debut issue of The Toxie Team-Up is the latest comic book adventure for the Troma Films character, following Matt Bors and Fred Harper's revival in 2024. At the recent ComicsPro, retailers were told Ahoy's publishing plan for Toxic Avenger in 2025 alongside the release of the new movie.

May 2025: Toxic Avenger Pin-Up Special drops;

June 2025: The Toxie Team-Up series launches with a debut issue by written by Mark Russell, drawn by Richard Pace, featuring the Toxic Avenger and the Son of God

July 2025: Timed to Comic-Con international and ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Toxic Crusaders beat 'em up game from Retroware, Ahoy will launch its first-ever ongoing series in July, featuring the Toxic Avenger.

Fall 2025: Ahoy will launch a spin-off of the Toxic Avenger series, timed to the Cineverse theatrical release of The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage as Toxie, kicking off Labor Day weekend. Directed by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) it stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Dinklage (Game of Thrones) with Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis and Taylour Paige also starring.

Toxie Team-Up #2 featuring the Jersey Devil from Ahoy's Project Cryptid series will be written by Stuart Moore and illustrated by Ryan Kelly. It will feature a trading card by Rob Steen, a cover by Fred Harper, and a cover by Ryan Kelly.

"Toxic Avenger and Jesus Christ is the team-up that everybody has been clamoring for and I am not one to stand in the way," said Mark Russell. "Just as in Second Coming, Christ shows that there are more tools in the box than just violence and that Tromaville, as strange as it is, is still a place that someone who grew up bullied by the jocks in the Roman Empire would recognize."

"When I started writing the new Toxic Avenger series, I knew we could build this into some audacious comic crossovers," said Matt Bors. "Toxie's mutant gore and subversive charm make him the perfect foil to face off with the police of the polluted world of Justice Warriors."

"Having already spawned five films, a cartoon, action figures, a musical, and a Marvel comic book series, the Toxic Avenger is a pop culture icon," said Ahoy Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "The only question is: why doesn't he have a church of his own?"

"Scrappy, messy, and a little chaotic…am I talking about Toxie or Ahoy ?" asked Ahoy Comics Senior Editor Sarah Litt. "Either way, two great tastes that taste better together."

