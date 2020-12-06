Ahsoka Tano First Star Wars Comic Appearance Sells For Over $2000

Ahsoka Tano, introduced as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, is the protagonist of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film and subsequent television series. She reappeared in Star Wars Rebels, where she uses the codename Fulcrum, as a voiceover cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and now in The Mandalorian TV series on Disney +, which has ignited interest in the character.

Although initially disliked by some fans because, you know, "woman in Star Wars who isn't Leia", over time Ahsoka Tano gained popularity and served as a foil for Anakin Skywalker in his move towards being Darth Vader.

In comic books, Star Wars: Darth Vader #14 published in April 2018 was initially picked by collectors as Ahsoka Tano's first appearance in Marvel Comics continuity, the first of the comic book lines over the years to be accepted as part of the wider canon and copies had been selling on eBay for around $30 each.

This is her appearance in that comic. She's the one on the middle, right towards us. That is Ahsoka Tano's only appearance, and she's barely recognisable. But wais it really her first appearance in Marvel Star Wars continuity? It has been noted in recent days that Star Wars Mace Windu #5 published the previous year saw her also appear for a single panel. Which is as much as she appeared in Darth Vader. And you can actually tell it's her.

While the January 2018 issue of Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny: Ashoka and Padme from IDW in January 2018 which starred the character wasn't from Marvel but has to fit the same canon and be approved by Lucasfilm for the same continuity.

And both of these are available for far less than Star Wars; Darth Vader #14. For now. Mace Windu #5 is selling copies for $20 raw and Ahsoka and Padme for $23 raw. This might change…

Of course, for the Dark Horse run, Star Wars; The Clone Wars #1 from 2008 is seen as Ahsoka Tano's first comic book appearance and in recent days has sold for over $1000, raw, on eBay. with CGC 9.8 version of the standard cover has repeat copies going for over $2000.

While a raw version of the Dark Horse 100 cover to Star Wars: The Clone Wars #1 has sold on eBay for over $1700, a 9.4 CGC has sold for almost $2000. and a CGC 9.6 version selling for as high as $2250.

While this may be unaffordable for some collectors, you can see why being able to collect the "first Marvel" version of Ahsoka Tano instead may be more acheivable.