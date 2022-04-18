Air by G. Willow Wilson and M. K. Perker Revived at Berger Books

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Over a decade since she last published the series at the now-defunct Vertigo (RIP), Karen Berger is bringing back Air by G. Willow Wilson and M. K. Perker under the Berger Books imprint at Dark Horse. Originally published for 24 issues between 2008 and 2010, the comic will be reprinted as four trade paperbacks, beginning with Air Volume 1 this September.

The press release provides us with the perfect opportunity to check out and coast though the rest of this article:

Dark Horse Comics and the acclaimed Berger Books imprint is proud to present brand-new editions of award-winning author G. Willow Wilson (Invisible Kingdom, Ms Marvel, The Bird King) and acclaimed illustrator M.K. Perker's (The New Yorker, Mad Magazine, Fables) four volume series Air—a high-stakes, high altitude adventure about where limits lie, and what happens when they're not only broken… but re-made. Acrophobic flight attendant Blythe has just fallen for a mysterious traveler– who may or may not be a terrorist– and she's about to embark on the strangest journey of her life. Searching for him, Blythe will crash-land into a web of technological conspiracies, dark politics and cryptic orders. When she learns that she is the only person able to control flight and reality, with science so advanced it might be magic, she'll have to break the rules of time and space for answers.

Here's what Wilson had to say:

I'm thrilled to reunite with the original team behind this series for its second life at Berger Books. It was an adventure working with M.K. and Karen to shape this world of surreal flight technology, alternate history and shadowy secret organizations back in 2008, and now a whole new readership gets to experience this series for the first time.

And Berger:

Air stole my heart when I first published the series at Vertigo. It's a one-of-a-kind illuminating and exhilarating story about an unconventional heroine and an unforgettable cast of characters including an alive and soaring Amelia Earhart. It showcases the exceedingly talented G. Willow Wilson very early in her formidable career with sensational art by M.K. Perker. I'm thrilled to re-present one of my all-time faves!

Air Volume 1 trade paperback will be in comic shops September 14, 2022 and in bookstores September 27, 2022, retailing for $19.99.