Akira Art Of Wall in Kodansha & Vertical Solicits For June 2022

Kodansha is the largest Japanese publishing company, and republishes its work in the USA for the English speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. And in its June 2022 solicits and solicitations, that includes the Akira Art Of Wall box set collecting a street art project based on the original comic and movie. from Katsuhiro Otomo and Kosuke Kawamura.

AKIRA ART OF WALL BOX SET

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222065

(W) Katsuhiro Otomo (A) Kosuke Kawamura

From 2017-2019, the throngs passing through Tokyo's emblematic Shibuya neighborhood were lucky enough to witness a massive art project. The PARCO department store was closed for renovation, and Katsuhiro Otomo and collage artist Kosuke Kawamura seized on the opportunity to stretch Otomo's landmark manga AKIRA across the barriers separating the construction site from the bustling nightlife of Shibuya, Tokyo. When the project was completed, it was 2019: the very year the story of AKIRA began. To commemorate this milestone, a silver foil-coated collector's box presents an exquisite reproduction of Otomo and Kawamura's work, with the specifications overseen and approved by Otomo-sensei personally. Nearly 75 feet (22.7 meters) of illustrations, speech balloons, and text selected from AKIRA's six volumes stretch across three accordion-bound volumes. A fourth volume includes an exclusive interview with Otomo and Kawamura, as well as photographs of the original exhibition by award-winning photographer TAKAMURADAISUKE. Rounding out the box is a dramatic, 16 1/2" x 23 3/8" poster.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 129.99

A GALAXY NEXT DOOR GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222064

(W) Gido Amagakure (A) Gido Amagakure

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn't even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth…

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 05 VOL 13-15 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222066

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

At great cost to the Garrison and the Survey Corps, Commander Erwin has managed to recover Eren from the Titans who tried to carry him off. But during the battle, Eren manifested yet another power he doesn't understand. As Eren and Krista find new enemies, the Survey Corps faces threats from both inside and outside the walls. And what will happen to Ymir, now that she has decided to make herself the Titans' prize? Includes volumes 13-15 of Attack on Titan.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BATTLE ANGEL ALITA GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222067

(W) Yukito Kishiro (A / CA) Yukito Kishiro

The cyber-martial arts saga that has spanned a solar system and over two decades in print returns, with creator Yukito Kishiro's new sequel that reveals the true story of Alita's childhood on Mars, and the mind-bending adventures that still await her… For centuries, war has raged on the dusty, red surface of Mars. This apocalyptic crucible will produce the solar system's most fearsome warrior, Alita. But for now that warrior is just a little girl named Yoko. The future and past of the battle angel fan out across the reaches of space in the final chapter of one of the greatest sci-fi epics of all time!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 10.99

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222068

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Football Association is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match… and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team… and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222069

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirsthe's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 12.99

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 17

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222070

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222071

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

A wizard's job is never done! Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest," ?a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy… and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 27

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222072

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 10.99

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 11 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222073

(W) Sun Takeda (A / CA) Sun Takeda

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 16 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222074

(W) Kenji Inoue (A / CA) Kimitake Yoshioka

After scoring a winning lottery ticket, Iori convinces Chisa to join him on an island getaway to Okinawa. A jealous Aina resolves to throw a wrench in any potential romance by tagging along in secret… and even ropes Kohei into her scheme! It's two days of botched love hotel bookings, a broken-hearted otaku, and even a little diving in this love duel for the ages!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.99

KNIGHT OF ICE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222075

(W) Yayoi Ogawa (A) Yayoi Ogawa

Chitose is a serious young woman, working for the health magazine SASSO. Or at least, she would be, if she wasn't constantly getting distracted by her childhood friend, international figure skating star Kokoro Kijinami! In the public eye and on the ice, Kokoro is a gallant, flawless knight, but behind his glittery costumes and breathtaking spins lies a secret: he's actually a hopeless romantic otaku, who can only land his quad jumps when Chitose is on hand to recite a spell from his favorite magical girl anime!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222076

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

The outrageous shojo comedy finally comes to print! At high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 10.99

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 24 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222077

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222078

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cycnical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act… and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 10.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222079

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world, a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

PENGUIN & HOUSE GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222080

(W) Akiho Ieda (A) Akiho Ieda

Pen the penguin lives with his most favorite keeper in the world: Hayakawa the human! But Pen's no ordinary penguin… He's a neat penguin! A proper penguin! A doting penguin! Pen loves to daydream of Hayakawa's smile as he flips pancakes, runs errands, and folds the laundry with his teeny-tiny flippers. If only his beloved Hayakawa would notice! Unfortunately, Pen's human keeper can't speak penguin and is also a hopelessly lazy university student. With Pen's comical expressions and Hayakawa's lighthearted cluelessness, every day in their house is full of adorable mishaps and hijinks!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

PERFECT WORLD GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222081

(W) Rie Aruga (A) Rie Aruga

An office party reunites Tsugumi with her high school crush Itsuki. He's realized his dream of becoming an architect, but along the way, he experienced a spinal injury that put him in a wheelchair. Now Tsumugi's rekindled feelings will butt up against prejudices she never considered – and Itsuki will have to decide if he's ready to let someone into his heart. Yet they may soon discover that, without each other, the world feels imperfect.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 13 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222082

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too. It's sweet but na ve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 02 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222083

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans! Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222084

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide – one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field – not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222085

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! Includes volumes 13-15 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SHAMAN KING OMNIBUS TP VOL 09 (VOL 25-27)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222086

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A / CA) Hiroyuki Takei

In a world where shamans communicate with the dead and call forth the power of legendary spirits to defeat their enemies in both body and soul, Yoh is a teenager with the ultimate ambition: to become the Shaman King, the one and only shaman who may commune with the Great Spirit and help remake the world for the better. But the road to this pinnacle of spiritual power runs through the Shaman Fight, a gauntlet of battles with rival mediums who call forth dizzying powers from the world of the dead in their own bids for the crown. At Yoh's side is Anna, his coach, fiancee, and a powerful medium in her own right. Sure, it'd be nice if Yoh had a little more time to train and mature… but the Shaman Fight is only held once every 500 years, so he's going to have to grow up quick! Collects volumes 25-27.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SIGN OF AFFECTION GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222087

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Even with a hearing aid, the voices of others are an indistinct blur for Yuki. But she never lets that get in the way of a life full of friends, social media, and cute fashion. One day, she's browsing her phone on train, when a tourist asks her for directions. Yuki nearly panics… until the handsome Itsuomi steps in to help. It turns out her new crush is a friend of a friend, and Yuki's world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. How will Yuki communicate her budding feelings?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SILENT VOICE COMPLETE COLL HC VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222088

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

The award-winning modern classic about a girl who can't hear and her bully, which inspired the acclaimed anime film from Kyoto Animation, returns in a beautiful, two-volume collector's edition. This deluxe, large-sized hardcover extends from the second half of volume 4 through the end of the series, as well as over fifty pages of content never published in English before, such as the early drafts of the story, behind-the-scenes details from creator Yoshitoki Oima, and color art and concept sketch galleries. Collectors and new readers alike won't want to miss it!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 44.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222089

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush, the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 19 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222090

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

As players of Monster Hunter and Dungeons & Dragons know, the slime is not exactly the king of the fantasy monsters. So when 37-year-old Tokyo salaryman Mikami dies and wakes up in a world of elves and magic, he's a little disappointed to find he's become a blind, boneless slime monster. But there are chances for even a blind slime demon to become a hero!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 12.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222091

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him – in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new dangers – to say nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," " but when real feelings develop… this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 10.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222092

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life a taste of freedom.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WITCH HAT ATELIER GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

APR222093

(W) Karmome Shirahama (A / CA) Karmome Shirahama

As the new trial comes to an end, one of Coco's rewards from Beldaruit the Wise is the story of Qifrey's past and how he came to desire the mysteries of magic. Feeling a connection with her own desire to save her mother, Coco departs for the source of all answers: the Tower of Tomes. But it is a perilous journey to make on her own, and the secrets held within could sway even the most virtuous of witches.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.99

APOSIMZ GN VOL 09 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

APR222197

(W) Tsutomu Nihei (A / CA) Tsutomu Nihei

The artificial celestial body Aposimz measures 120,000 km in diameter. Most of its volume is its core space, which is covered by a superstructural shell. Fifty centuries ago, the people who lost the war against the core lost their right to reside legitimately on Aposimz, and were stranded on the frigid surface. hey face rampant Frame Disease and aggressive automatons which appear frequently on the Ruins Level. Yet even so, somehow the people survive.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 12.95

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 15

VERTICAL COMICS

APR222198

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But – much to his surprise – she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called "crab" took away all her weight… Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.95

BLACKGUARD GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

APR222199

(W) Ryoh Hanada (A / CA) Ryoh Hanada

The world is suddenly overrun by monsters called "shojo," and anyone who is bit by one is infected with a mysterious virus that turns them into the same being. To defeat the shojo, humans live in "aerial cities" and formed units called "guards." Nanao Minami, also known as the Blackguard, fights but without regard for his own life. What is his motivation and why does he want to die so readily?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 12.95

BLOOD ON TRACKS GN VOL 10 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

APR222200

(W) Shuzo Oshimi (A / CA) Shuzo Oshimi

Ordinary middle school student Seiichi Osabe receives love and care from his mother Seiko. Until one summer an incident changes the family dynamic forever. This is a story of a mother's love that has gone too far.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.95

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 18 (RES) (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

APR222201

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 12.95

