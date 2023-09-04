Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Gratz, graphic novel, refugee, scholastic, Syd Fin

Alan Gratz Turns Refugee Into A Scholastic Graphic Novel With Syd Fin

Refugee: The Graphic Novel by Alan Gratz and Syd Fini is a graphic novel adaptation of Gratz's prose novel Refugee which follows "three young people from different time periods, all seeking refuge—Josef, fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939; Isabel, escaping Fidel Castro's Cuba in 1994; and Mahmoud, leaving war-torn Syria in 2015—and how their stories unexpectedly intertwine."

Alan Gratz is a YA author of novels Prisoner B-3087, Code of Honor, Grenade, Something Rotten, and Refugee. He recently wrote the original Captain America graphic novel, The Ghost Army. Refugee has spent more than four years on the New York Times bestseller list, and is the winner of 14 state awards as well as the Sydney Taylor Book Award, the National Jewish Book Award, the Cybils Middle-Grade Fiction Award, a Charlotte Huck Award Honor, and a Malka Penn Award for Human Rights Honor. Refugee was also a Global Read Aloud Book for 2018.

Syd Fini was born in Iran during the Iran-Iraq war and began work as a movie storyboard artist at the age of 18. He then continued directing animations and making graphic novels, living in New York.

Aimee Friedman at Scholastic has bought world rights to Refugee: The Graphic Novel and publication is planned for 2025. Alan Gratz' agent Holly Root at Root Literary, represented the author, and Syd Fini's agent Alex Gehringer at the Bright Agency negotiated the publishing deal together.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

