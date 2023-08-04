Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, milka

Alan Moore Endorses Milka Biscuits Again, Just Not By Name

BBC Maestro has been chopping up slivers of their six-hour long Masterclass With Alan Moore videos, for social media, YouTube and TikTok.

BBC Maestro has been chopping up slivers of their six-hour long Masterclass With Alan Moore series of videos, for use on social media, such as YouTube and TikTok. And their choice of snippets is peculiarly entertaining, such as the following, which seems to turn into a confectionary advertisement. Alan Moore says, "The three things that most fuel my creativity would be my vain desire never to be bested in the act of writing by a single of the human being. Beyond that, it would be tea and, of course, biscuits particularly those half-chocolate ones with a cow on the back."

Those would be Milka biscuits, a Swiss brand of chocolate confectionery, originally made in Switzerland in 1901 by Suchard, then produced in Lörrach, Germany. In the 1960s, Milka became Germany's number one chocolate. In 1970, Suchard merged with Tobler to become Interfood, who merged with the Jacobs coffee company in 1982. Bought up by Kraft in 1990, they were spun off into a separate food division, Mondelez International in 2012.

The cow of which Alan Moore speaks is a lilac Simmental cow with a bell around her neck, usually in an Alpine meadow.

It's not the first time that Alan Moore has acclaimed the biscuit in question, though he declines to mention the trademark itself. But even with perfection, he is dissatisfied. He told The Really Very Serious Alan Moore Scholars' Group in 2016 "These days, I find that my love of biscuits is increasingly abstract and theoretical, like my love for the comic medium, and that much of the actual product I find deeply disappointing on an aesthetic level. While the chocolate malted milk biscuit with the cow on the back is of course a timeless classic and a continuing source of consolation, why oh why has no one yet devised the glaringly obvious dark chocolate malted milk? We have a spacecraft taking close up pictures of Pluto, for God's sake, and yet a different sort of chocolate on our cow-adorned teatime favourites is apparently too much to ask." Thing is, they do seem exist, just not in the UK and without the cow. Maybe I should import the man a pack?

It's not the only commercial item that Alan Moore has attached his name too, even if not officially. His words regarding the use of Lush products in the same Christmas messages, I am told, led to a small flurry of sales of their Big shampoo brand. Might the makers of Milka be moved (or moo-ed?) by such a dairyful demand?

